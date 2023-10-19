FBI offers reward to identify Davis bank robbery suspect. The bank was robbed twice in 5 weeks

The FBI on Wednesday announced a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of an unidentified man who robbed a Davis bank in June and got away with the stolen cash.

The same Banner Bank, at 333 F Street in Davis, was robbed in a similar manner five weeks earlier, but police investigators believe the bank robberies were committed by two different suspects.

The June 15 bank robbery occurred about 4:40 p.m., when the suspect entered the bank with a black cloth mask concealing the lower portion of his face, according to a news release from the FBI Sacramento Field Office.

The robber passed a note to a teller demanding money. The FBI said the suspect walked away from the bank with an undisclosed amount of money. The FBI posted online photos of the suspect captured on security cameras, including a photo of the suspect without the mask on. The FBI and Davis police were investigating the bank robbery.

The FBI described the June bank robber as a man who was about 5-foot-8 with a medium build and dark hair. He had a goatee and was wearing a black baseball cap, a black hooded-sweatshirt, a white undershirt, black pants and Converse-style black and white sneakers.

About 4:30 p.m. May 8, a man entered the same Banner Bank just south of Fourth Street, committed a robbery and left with an undisclosed amount of stolen cash, according to the Davis Police Department.

Police said the suspect in the May 8 bank robbery did not brandish a weapon during the robbery, and witnesses did not see a weapon. No injuries were reported. The suspect was last seen walking away north on F Street. Officers arrived, searched the area and did not find the suspect. No one was injured.

At the time, police described the bank robbery suspect as a man 40 to 50 years old, standing about 5-foot-9, who last seen wearing a white hat, sunglasses, a black sweater and black pants. The Police Department shared on social media photos of the suspect captured on bank security cameras.

On Wednesday, Davis police spokesman Lt. Dan Beckwith said investigators had not identified the suspect in either robbery. He also said there was nothing at the time to indicate the robberies were committed by the same suspect.

Investigators asked anyone with information about the June bank robbery suspect to submit tips to the FBI by calling the Sacramento Field Office at 916-746-7000, calling the national tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI, or submitting tips online at tips.fbi.gov. Tips may also be provided anonymously by calling 1-800-AA-Crime or visiting sacvalleycrimestoppers.com.

Investigators asked anyone who recognizes the suspect in the May bank robbery to call the Davis Police Department at 530-747-5400.