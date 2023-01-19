FBI offers rewards for information on pregnancy center attacks

In this photo released by the Longmont Police Department the Life Choices building in Longmont, Colo., is seen vandalized on Saturday, June 25, 2022, following a fire at the Christian pregnancy center. The fire, which is being investigated by police as a possible arson, was reported hours after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and said abortion laws would be decided by the states. (Longmont Police Department via AP)

The FBI is offering up to $25,000 in rewards for information that could help them track down those responsible for a series of recent attacks and threats against reproductive health care facilities.

The agency announced the rewards in a press release Thursday , saying it was “seeking the public’s help” in investigating these crimes, which many of which involve acts of arson and vandalism targeting anti-abortion non-profit organizations.

“Today’s announcement reflects the FBI’s commitment to vigorously pursue investigations into crimes against pregnancy resource centers, faith-based organizations, and reproductive health clinics across the country,” FBI Director Christopher Wray said in a statement. “We will continue to work closely with our national, state, and local law enforcement partners to hold responsible anyone who uses extremist views to justify their criminal actions.”

The majority of the attacks described in the press release took place after May 2, 2022, when Politico published a leaked draft of a decision by the Supreme Court’s conservative majority in a Mississippi case, which would overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 ruling that guaranteed a constitutional right to abortion.

Broken windows are boarded up behind a spray-painted sign at Mother and Child Education Center in Portland, Oregon, on June 26, 2022, after the property was vandalized by demonstrators the night of June 25, 2022. The center, which claims not to be an anti-abortion crisis pregnancy center, connects mothers and children to social services. (John Rudoff/AFP via Getty Images)

Many of the incidents under investigation involved attacks on offices and clinics run by anti-abortion non-profit organizations, including the May 8 attack on the headquarters of Wisconsin Family Action, an anti-abortion group in Madison, Wisc. Attackers reportedly set fire to the building, threw a Molotov cocktail through a window, and vandalized the exterior of the building with graffiti reading “If abortions aren't safe then you aren't either."

Jane’s Revenge, a militant pro-abortion rights group that emerged after the leaked Supreme Court ruling, reportedly claimed credit for the Madison attack at the time, but law enforcement did not immediately confirm that claim.

Similar graffiti was found on other buildings in the attacks under investigation, such as the June 7 firebombing of an anti-abortion pregnancy clinic in Amherst, New York, where vandals spray-painted "Jane was here" and set fire to the building with a Molotov cocktail.

Story continues

The FBI is also searching for information on individuals responsible for throwing a Molotov cocktail at the front door of a medical building used by Planned Parenthood, an abortion provider, in Costa Mesa, Calif. On March 13 — before the draft decision was leaked.

Ahead of the highly-anticipated ruling, which officially came down on June 24, 2022 , law enforcement authorities were preparing for the possibility that Roe’s reversal could inspire violence and civil unrest, as intelligence bulletins obtained by Yahoo News at the time revealed.