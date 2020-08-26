FBI official: No evidence of 'coordinated' mail-in voter fraud

WASHINGTON — A senior FBI official said Wednesday that the bureau has “not seen to date” a “coordinated” mail-in voter fraud scheme, despite President Trump’s and his allies’ repeated attacks on the long-standing U.S. mail-in voting option and the Postal Service.

And even if there were a level of coordination among fraudsters mailing in ballots, “it would be extraordinarily difficult to change the outcome of the election based on this kind of fraud,” the FBI official added.

The bureau member’s remarks were made during a phone background briefing with journalists on Wednesday afternoon, along with representatives from various government agencies involved in election security. Reporters were asked not to name those who spoke during the call.

Attorney General William Barr. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

The FBI officials’ statement, backed by top election security personnel, appeared to contradict Attorney General William Barr’s comments during a recent Fox News interview in which he argued that allowing for widespread voting by mail would “open the floodgates to fraud,” including the possibility that a foreign country could “print tens of thousands of counterfeit ballots.” But speaking on the same call Wednesday, a senior official from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence reported having “no information or intelligence” on this threat.

Senior FBI, ODNI and Department of Homeland Security leaders hosted the call to provide updates on the status of protecting the 2020 presidential election from outside attacks or interference. The call took place shortly before some of those same officials delivered a classified briefing on ongoing threats to state and local election administrators.

Additionally, Bill Evanina, director of the National Counterintelligence and Security Center, recently published an update on the intelligence community’s assessment of foreign interference in the election, concluding that Russian-linked actors are still actively involved in denigrating Democratic nominee Joe Biden and sowing chaos, while the Chinese government appears to be concerned about President Trump’s “unpredictable” approach and may prefer he not be reelected.

Story continues

Intelligence officials did not provide an update on those assessments on Wednesday.

The subject of voting by mail has gained new prominence in an election that will take place during an ongoing global pandemic. Many voters, particularly those regarded as most at risk from the coronavirus, are expected to avoid voting in person.

Election worker Gareth Fairchok removes ballots from a sorting machine as vote-by-mail ballots are processed for the Aug. 4 Washington state primary. (Jason Redmond/AFP via Getty Images)

“The 2020 election looks like no election we’ve had before. American voters will be casting their votes in the midst of a pandemic,” a senior DHS official from the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency told reporters during the Wednesday call.

However, he expressed confidence in the work done during the three years following the 2016 election. “We’re literally exponentially better” at tracking what’s going on in election systems now than in 2016, he said, citing both technical sensors set up on the perimeters of election infrastructure networks primed to detect intrusions and voluntary reporting from state and local leaders.

Election offices on rare occasions have been affected by ransomware, including one instance when a county network went down temporarily, the official continued. Similar attacks hit county election offices in 2016.

So far, however, the government has picked up on criminals and adversaries doing routine scanning and probing in search of vulnerabilities or holes where they might be able to infiltrate election systems. According to the DHS official, “The vast majority of activity has been blocked.”

_____

Read more from Yahoo News: