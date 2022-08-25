FBI Officials Told Agents Not to Investigate Hunter Biden Laptop ahead of 2020 Election, Whistleblower Says

A whistleblower claims FBI officials instructed agents not to investigate Hunter Biden’s laptop ahead of the 2020 presidential election, saying the bureau was “not going to change the outcome of the election again,” according to Senator Ron Johnson (R., Wis.)

Johnson included the whistleblower claims in a letter to Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz on Tuesday.

“These new allegations provide even more evidence of FBI corruption and renew calls for you to take immediate steps to investigate the FBI’s actions regarding the laptop,” the senator wrote.

Johnson writes that “individuals with knowledge of the FBI’s apparent corruption” told his office that FBI officials intentionally undermined efforts to investigate President Biden’s son.

“After the FBI obtained the Hunter Biden laptop from the Wilmington, DE computer shop, these whistleblowers stated that local FBI leadership told employees, ‘you will not look at that Hunter Biden laptop’ and that the FBI is ‘not going to change the outcome of the election again,'” he wrote.

Democrats have accused the FBI of contributing to Hillary Clinton’s loss in 2016 by reopening an investigation into her private email server days before the presidential election.

The whistleblowers claim that the FBI did not start to review the contents of the younger Biden’s laptop until after the 2020 election, which Johnson notes was “potentially a year after the FBI obtained the laptop in December 2019.”

Johnson concludes his letter by calling on Horowitz to investigate the FBI’s response.

“While I understand your hesitation to investigate a matter that may be related to an ongoing investigation, it is clear to me based on numerous credible whistleblower disclosures that the FBI cannot be trusted with the handling of Hunter Biden’s laptop,” Johnson wrote.

He suggested the IG should begin “by obtaining the history of the investigative actions taken by the FBI on Hunter Biden’s laptop which should be available on the FBI’s case management system, Sentinel.”

When the New York Post first reported on some of the contents of the laptops in October 2020, much of the mainstream media and a group of more than 50 former senior intelligence officials dismissed the story as Russian disinformation.

The New York Times has since authenticated key files from the laptop, as has the Washington Post.

One infamous email purportedly detailed a business arrangement between a Chinese company and the Biden family.

Tony Bobulinski, who is listed as a recipient of the email first published by the New York Post, offered further detail last year in a statement to Fox News on the correspondence in October 2020, which references a proposed equity split: “20” for “H” and “10 held by H for the big guy?”

“The reference to ‘the Big Guy’ in the much-publicized May 13, 2017, email is in fact a reference to Joe Biden,” said Bobulinski, who says he was brought on as CEO of Sinohawk Holdings by Hunter Biden and James Gilliar, the sender of the email.

Sinohawk “was a partnership between the Chinese operating through CEFC/Chairman Ye and the Biden family,” he said.

