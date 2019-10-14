FBI officials were 'rattled' and 'blindsided' by Trump's call for Ukraine to manufacture dirt on Joe Biden

Reuters





FBI officials were "rattled" and "blindsided" by President Donald Trump's calls for Ukraine to manufacture dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden and his son ahead of the 2020 election.

"You walk down the halls, and there was this sense of dread, and everyone's kind of thinking, did the president really do this?" one FBI special agent told Insider.

Officials are also frustrated by the Justice Department's decision not to launch a criminal investigation into allegations in a whistleblower complaint accusing Trump of breaking campaign-finance laws.

The Justice Department's handling of the matter added to concerns about whether the FBI was being "neutered as an organization," a US official told Insider.

Complicating matters is the fact that all this occurred against the backdrop of Attorney General William Barr's investigation into the origins of the Russia probe.

"There's a lot of concern among officials that they're going to get thrown into the blender, that they do all the work and then are ridiculed for it, and accused of facilitating a coup or doing the bidding of the deep state," Frank Montoya Jr., a recently retired FBI agent, told Insider.

Three years ago, the FBI launched an unprecedented investigation focused on one question: Did President Donald Trump's campaign help a foreign power interfere in the 2016 election?

Now, just months after that investigation was formally closed, FBI officials are stunned the president is openly calling for another country to intervene in another presidential election.

One special agent, who spoke with Insider on the condition of anonymity because they are not authorized to speak to the press, said officials were "rattled" not just by the nature of Trump's actions but also by his brazenness.

"You walk down the halls and there was this sense of dread, and everyone's kind of thinking, did the president really do this?" the agent said.

The agent was one of four current and former officials Insider spoke with about the matter. In addition to feeling undermined by the Justice Department's ongoing investigation into the Russia probe's origins, sources also said FBI officials were frustrated with how the Justice Department handled a criminal referral related to a whistleblower's allegations against Trump, saying it added to a sense that the bureau was being "neutered."

At the heart of the controversy are Trump's repeated efforts to pressure Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son. Biden is one of the 2020 Democratic front-runners and Trump's chief political rival.

Trump ordered his administration to hold up a nearly $400 million military-aid package to Ukraine in July. A few days later, on July 25, the president had a phone call with Zelensky, during which Trump told his Ukrainian counterpart the US "does a lot for Ukraine."

Zelensky acknowledged that and said Ukraine wanted to purchase more Javelins — a powerful US-made anti-tank missile — from the US. Trump immediately followed up and told Zelensky he would like Ukraine to "do us a favor, though," and investigate Biden.

Trump made no direct mention of the aid package, but his request was alarming enough to White House officials and others on the call that they began discussing how to "lock down" all records of the conversation, and White House lawyers immediately began working on damage control, according to a whistleblower complaint a US intelligence official filed against Trump in August.

Trump Zelensky

AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Officials are concerned about whether the FBI is being 'neutered as an organization'

One US official who works in counterintelligence told Insider that staff at the bureau were not only "blindsided" by the contents of Trump's call with Zelensky but also frustrated with the Justice Department's handling of the matter.

Michael Atkinson, the intelligence-community inspector general, and Joseph Maguire, the acting director of national intelligence, sent the whistleblower's complaint to the Justice Department for a criminal investigation because of concerns that the president may have violated campaign-finance laws by asking the Ukrainian government to manufacture dirt on his political opponent.

