FBI: Ohio police arrest man connected to online shooting threat against Jewish community center

An Ohio man was arrested Friday after police received a tip about an online video where the man identified himself as the shooter at a Jewish community center — an incident that hadn't happened yet, according to the FBI.

James P. Reardon, 20, was arrested on charges of telecommunications harassment and aggravated menacing, according to a news release from the FBI Cleveland Division. The FBI did not state whether Reardon would face federal charges.

Ohio man James Reardon, 20, was arrested telecommunications harassment and aggravated menacing charges More

"According to charges filed, New Middletown Police Department was informed on Friday, August 16, 2019, of an online video posted by James Reardon depicting himself being identified as the shooter at an area Jewish Community Center, the shooting had not actually taken place," the FBI Cleveland Division said.

Threats against Planned Parenthood: Ohio man had 10,000 rounds of ammo, FBI says

A search warrant was executed at Reardon's parent's home the same day local police received the tip about the video. Reardon was arrested without incident.

"Grateful for the work of the FBI, local law enforcement and our community partners in the Youngstown Jewish community," the Anti-Defamation League's regional office in Cleveland tweeted Saturday. "We will continue to employ all our resources to stop the spread of white nationalism and violent extremism.

Dayton, Ohio, shooting: Video shows gunman's deadly path

The organization continued: "Although there is no continued active threat to the community, we ask that people remain vigilant, and if you see something, please contact law enforcement immediately."

The FBI did not describe what was found during the search of Reardon's parent's house.

"This is considered an ongoing investigation, further details can not be released at this time," the FBI said in the release.

Reardon is being held in the Mahoning County (Ohio) Jail on $250,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court Monday in Mahoning County.

A message from USA TODAY seeking comment from the New Middletown Police Department in Ohio — the arresting agency in this case — was not immediately returned.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ohio police arrest James Reardon after online video threat, FBI says