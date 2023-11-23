FBI: Ohio Walmart shooting may have been racially inspired

A shooting which injured four people at an Ohio Walmart on Monday may have been racially motivated, the FBI said Wednesday.

The suspected gunman, Benjamin Charles Jones, shot and killed himself at the Walmart in Beavercreek, Ohio, according to authorities.

“Based on evidence collected — including journal writings from the attacker, Benjamin Charles Jones — the attack may have been at least partially inspired by racially motivated violent extremist (RMVE) ideology,” the FBI said in a statement Wednesday. “The FBI will continue to investigate the motivating factors leading to this attack.”

The four victims were a white woman, a white man and two Black women, the agency said.

The FBI also said Jones purchased the assault-style weapon used in the shooting at a gun store in nearby Dayton, Ohio, last week.

The agency described the investigation as “very active.”

“This has been an incredibly tragic incident,” Beavercreek Police Capt. Scott Molnar said after the shooting. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families of the victims, responding officers and everyone who was here this evening.”

