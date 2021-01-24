The FBI has opened an investigation into an 'IED attack' at a California church known for its pastor's controversial sermons

  • The FBI has launched an investigation after an explosion occurred at a Los Angeles County church on Saturday.

  • When law enforcement arrived on scene at First Works Baptist Church in El Monte, California, smoke was coming out of the windows and the church was covered in graffiti, according to ABC News.

  • The FBI called the incident at First Works an "IED attack".

  • The church's pastor, Bruce Meija, has gained attention from protestors after making controversial statements about the LGBQT+ community, women, and interracial couples, according to NBC.

The FBI has launched an investigation into an "IED attack" that caused an explosion at a Los Angeles County church on Saturday.

The explosion happened at First Works Baptist Church in El Monte, California, according to the FBI, and bomb techs were processing the scene.

Officials from the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to the scene after 1 a.m. local time. When they arrived, smoke was coming out of the windows and the church was covered in graffiti, according to ABC News.

First Works Baptist Church is known for its controversial anti-LGBTQ sermons, NBC News reported.

According to NBC, the church's pastor, Bruce Meija, has gained attention from protestors after making controversial statements about the LGBQT+ community, women, and interracial couples.

In a video posted by a Twitter user, the church's pastor Bruce Mejia, described women as "weak."

In another video, Mejia says that God has rejected homosexuals and calls them "f-ggots."

More than 15,000 people have signed an online petition calling for El Monte's mayor to recognize the church as a hate group.

El Monte Mayor Jessica Ancona called for a full investigation into the explosion by the FBI and other law enforcement agencies.

"This early morning's incident involving the First Works Baptist Church is highly concerning to me and all of us in our great City of El Monte. I am calling for a full and thorough investigation to take place by all the necessary agencies and entities such as the FBI, LA County Sheriffs, LA County Fire, El Monte PD, including the Los Angeles County Human Relations Commission. As your mayor, I will always ensure that the City of El Monte continues to be an example for civility, respect, and inclusion of all people across the nation," Ancona tweeted.

Read the original article on Insider

