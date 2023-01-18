FBI opens civil rights investigation into death of Tyre Nichols

Tyre Deandre Nichols, 29, sits by a fire. Nichols died Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, three days after a confrontation with Memphis Police officers during a traffic stop. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is looking into the death.

Federal investigators said Wednesday a civil rights investigation has been opened into the death of a 29-year-old man who passed away three days after being stopped by Memphis Police.

The Unites States Attorney's Office, in conjunction with the FBI Memphis Field Office and Department of Justice announced the investigation into the officers involved in the traffic stop that sent Tyre Nichols to the hospital in critical condition.

Nichols died Jan. 10, three days after he was hospitalized following a traffic stop with Memphis Police. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation was called in to investigate the death.

