FBI opens investigation into death of Charlotte woman in Mexico

The FBI has officially opened an investigation into the death of Shanquella Robinson, a spokesperson confirmed.

According to the state attorney general in Mexico investigating the case, Robinson, from Charlotte, was killed while on vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, on Oct. 29.

On Friday, a spokesperson for the FBI Charlotte sent Channel 9′s Joe Bruno a statement saying the agency is investigating the case.

“The FBI Charlotte Field Office has opened an investigation in the death of Charlotte resident, Shanquella Robinson in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, on or about October 29, 2022,” the statement reads. “Due to the ongoing investigation, we have no further comment.”

On Thursday, the attorney general confirmed to ABC News they have begun a femicide investigation into Robinson’s death. An expert on femicide in that region of Mexico told Channel 9 when a woman is killed in Mexico, authorities are often required to open the investigation as a femicide. From there, they look into whether she was killed for reasons due to her gender or if there were specific circumstances, such as domestic violence.

Channel 9 has previously spoken to Robinson’s parents, who said they are not giving up until they have answers.

“It’s just a hurting feeling man, my heart. I got a hole in my heart,” Shanquella’s father, Bernard Robinson, told Bruno. “I can’t even be a granddad. I can’t even walk her down the aisle.”

Earlier Friday, Rep. Alma Adams shared a statement about the case, saying no parent deserves to face what Robinson’s parents have.

“I was saddened to hear of the passing of Shanquella Robinson, and my heart goes out to her family and those who loved her. No parent deserves to suffer this tragedy,” she said. “As with all cases involving constituents, our Congressional Office is ready to assist in any way we can with federal agencies. Any constituent who needs assistance with a federal agency can open a case with our office by calling 704-344-9950 or visiting adams.house.gov.”

