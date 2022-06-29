FBI opens sweeping probe of clergy sex abuse in New Orleans

The FBI has opened a widening investigation into sex abuse in the Roman Catholic Church in New Orleans, looking specifically at whether priests took children across state lines to molest them.

That’s according to law enforcement officials and others familiar with the inquiry who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

More than a dozen alleged abuse victims have so far been interviewed as part of the probe that comes as the Archdiocese of New Orleans reels from a bankruptcy brought on by a flood of sex abuse lawsuits and allegations church leaders turned a blind eye to generations of predator priests.

