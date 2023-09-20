FBI Pittsburgh encourages neighbors to report hate crimes

The FBI office in Pittsburgh is encouraging people to report hate crimes to law enforcement.

The office has launched a new social media awareness campaign.

According to the FBI in Pittsburgh, hate crimes are the highest priority of their civil rights program because of the devastating impact they have on families and communities.

“We continue to see a rise in hate crimes throughout the communities we live and work in,” said FBI Pittsburgh Special Agent in Charge Mike Nordwall. “Unfortunately, we also know there are many more incidents that are never reported whether it be because of fear of retaliation or not recognizing what happened was a hate crime. I want the community to know that we will work to hold people accountable for committing these serious crimes. No one should live in fear because of someone’s intolerance and hatred.”

If you or someone you know are in immediate danger, call 911. If you believe you have been the target of a hate crime, call the FBI at 1-800--225-5324 or FBI Pittsburgh at 412-432-4000.

