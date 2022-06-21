FBI, Police Investigating ‘Disturbing’ Letters Found at Tennessee Churches

The FBI and local law enforcement are investigating “disturbing” letters left at five Baptist churches, a Masonic Lodge, and a business in Campbell County, Tenn., according to reports.

“We had some disturbing things in these letters, but nothing specific,” Campbell County Sheriff Robbie Goins said, according to WVLT.

Goins dismissed rumors of a planned shooting, saying, “I don’t know how that got started, because it’s not true.”

He said the letters, which were several pages in length and not handwritten, did not include any specific threats, though the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office had increased patrols around the organizations that received the letters.

The sheriff said he had “never seen anything like this.”

Goins said his office is working with the FBI and Tennessee Highway Patrol to investigate the letters, including processing surveillance footage from one of the locations that received a letter, though Goins did not offer a description of any possible suspects.

“We want to know about these letters if you find any,” Goins said, according to Fox News. “We want to know that we’re safe. We want to know that our people are safe. At this point, I think we are, but we are not going to take any chances.”

