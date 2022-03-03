FBI, police seek suspect in Española bank robbery

Phill Casaus, The Santa Fe New Mexican
Law enforcement is on the lookout for a man who robbed an Española bank Wednesday afternoon.

According to an FBI news release, a man entered a WaFd Bank, 1124 N. Riverside Drive, and presented a note to the teller demanding an undisclosed amount of money. After receiving the money, he ran south on Riverside Drive.

The subject was described as being in his 20s, about 5-foot-8, with hair shaved on the sides and in the back. He was wearing a brown or tan jacket with a gray hood, a dark, long-sleeve shirt and a black baseball cap with a gray front, plus blue lettering and a cross.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to contact the agency at 505-889-1300.

