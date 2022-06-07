FBI, police working to identify suspect in Reserve Township bank robbery
The Federal Bureau of Investigation Pittsburgh Division and Reserve Township police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the man they say is responsible for a bank robbery in May.
According to a release from the FBI, the man pictured is responsible for robbing the Standard Bank at 2000 Mt. Troy Road on May 27, 2022 at 2:30 p.m.
The suspect was given cash after handing a note to the teller. He did not display a weapon, but the release said he claimed to be armed with one.
No injuries were reported in the robbery.
The suspect is described as a male more than 6 feet tall. He was wearing jeans, a white ball cap and a blue and white jacket on the day of the robbery.
Anyone with information about this robbery is asked to call the FBI Pittsburgh Field Office at (412)432-4000. Callers may remain anonymous.
TRENDING NOW:
‘Hungry, thirsty and cold’: 4-year-old survives two nights alone in Montana woods Steelers announce 2022 training camp schedule Man dies after being hit by vehicle in Plum VIDEO: Port Authority of Allegheny County to undergo name change, rebranding DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts