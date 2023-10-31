FBI, posing as teen, nabs Duquesne man for statutory sex assault, state police say

A Duquesne man is behind bars for allegedly trying to meet a 14-year-old girl for sex. Members of the FBI Pittsburgh Child Exploitation Unit were actually posing as the girl online.

State police in Butler say Asaf Abokshref, 21, allegedly asked to meet up with the “girl” several times over the course of about two weeks to engage in sexual acts.

Abokshref is charged with unlawful contact with a minor, corruption of minors, statutory sexual assault and criminal use of a communication facility.

He was placed in the Butler County Jail, unable to post $50,000 bail, according to court documents. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 3.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Hampton Middle School student hit by car on campus 18-year-old dead, child in critical condition after 2-vehicle crash in Avalon Matthew Perry: Officials provide more details about actor’s death VIDEO: Union pay hikes and your wallet DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts