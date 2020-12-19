In FBI probe, Texas AG faces aggressive, ethical prosecutor

In this Feb. 22, 2018 photo, Joe Blackwell addresses the media outside the U.S. Federal Courthouse in San Antonio, Texas. Criminal allegations from Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton top deputies have set him up to square off against what may be his most formidable opponent yet: A federal prosecutor with a team of seasoned FBI agents and a track record of getting corrupt public officials sent to prison. Overseeing the probe is Blackwell, according to a person familiar with the investigation who insisted on anonymity because the investigation is ongoing. (Jerry Lara/The San Antonio Express-News via AP)
In this Feb. 22, 2018 photo, Joe Blackwell addresses the media outside the U.S. Federal Courthouse in San Antonio, Texas. Criminal allegations from Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton top deputies have set him up to square off against what may be his most formidable opponent yet: A federal prosecutor with a team of seasoned FBI agents and a track record of getting corrupt public officials sent to prison. Overseeing the probe is Blackwell, according to a person familiar with the investigation who insisted on anonymity because the investigation is ongoing. (Jerry Lara/The San Antonio Express-News via AP)
JAKE BLEIBERG

DALLAS (AP) — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has spent years dodging legal and public relations blows that might have knocked others out of politics. The Republican has so far proven too wily for political opponents and prosecutors, winning reelection and rising to national prominence as a conservative crusader even while under felony indictment.

But criminal allegations from Paxton's top deputies have set him up to square off against a formidable new opponent: A federal prosecutor with a team of seasoned FBI agents and a track record of getting corrupt public officials sent to prison.

Paxton has not been charged with a crime in the months since eight senior officials in the attorney general's office reported him to the FBI for bribery, abuse of office and other offenses allegedly committed in helping a wealthy donor trying to fend off his own federal investigation. Federal investigators are digging into the attorney general's actions and connections to Nate Paul, an Austin real estate developer who employs a woman with whom Paxton is said to have had an extramarital affair.

Overseeing the effort is San Antonio-based Assistant U.S. Attorney Joe Blackwell, according to a person familiar with the probe who insisted on anonymity because the investigation is ongoing.

Paxton has denied any wrongdoing. His unsuccessful recent lawsuit trying to overturn the presidential election has raised questions about whether he's seeking protection from a powerful ally — President Donald Trump.

The U.S. attorney’s office in West Texas declined to comment or make Blackwell available for an interview. Federal prosecutors and the FBI generally do not confirm ongoing investigations.

Blackwell, who coordinates public integrity cases across a region stretching more than 500 miles (800 kilometers) to El Paso, is a hard-charging but fair prosecutor, according to former colleagues and opposing lawyers alike. He has a knack for boiling down the complex facts of white-collar investigations, a down-to-earth demeanor and slight Louisiana accent that endears him to juries.

“He’s probably the best trial attorney I’ve ever seen,” said Sean O’Connell, a Virginia lawyer who worked with Blackwell as a federal prosecutor in Texas.

Blackwell, 45, earned his law degree from Louisiana State University in 2000. Before joining the U.S. attorney's office, he worked as a military prosecutor and in private practice, former colleagues said.

Blackwell handled a variety of immigration, narcotics, financial crime and other cases in El Paso before moving to San Antonio, where he began prosecuting more complex white-collar cases. His most high-profile case was the 2018 money laundering and fraud trial of former state Sen. Carlos Uresti.

Erica Benites Giese, who was a senior federal prosecutor in San Antonio during the trial, said Blackwell made a “very impassioned” argument that Uresti deserved a prison sentence, and a judge gave the longtime Democratic lawmaker 12 years. But Blackwell is not the type of prosecutor “who just wants heads on his wall," she said

“No politics plays into his analysis whatsoever,” said Benites Giese, who is now in private practice.

Politics has, however, been part of Paxton's defense strategy.

The attorney general has long used political connections and legal maneuvers to stall the prosecution of his state securities fraud case. Five years after Paxton pleaded not guilty it remains unclear where or when he'll face trial.

More recently, Paxton's failed effort to have the U.S. Supreme Court throw out Joe Biden's win in the presidential election prompted speculation that the attorney general is angling for a preemptive pardon in the waning weeks of Trump's administration. Paxton's defense attorney, Philip Hilder, declined to comment.

A broad pardon would foreclose federal prosecution. But it would not necessarily end the investigation into Paxton, according David Crump, a professor at the University of Houston Law Center. He said it's possible the FBI could hand off its findings to state prosecutors.

People who know Blackwell said he's unlikely to be scared away or put off a case if the government decides to bring one. And he's more than capable of legal hardball.

During Uresti's trial, Blackwell successfully got the judge to remove the senator's lawyer, Mikal Watts, for conflict of interest. Watts said he still disagrees with the decision and Uresti's eventual sentence, but that as aggressive as Blackwell might be, he is also ethical.

“He will try the case heads up and let the jury decide," said Watts. "Joe is a guy I would trust my wife with on a weekend away.”

___

Follow Jake Bleiberg: https://twitter.com/jzbleiberg.

Latest Stories

  • Rebuilding trust in the Justice Department starts — but doesn't end — with Biden's choice of attorney general

    Department of Justice veterans say the agency became too political under Attorney General William Barr. Revitalizing the department will depend on President-elect Joe Biden’s willingness to entrust it to an independent attorney general.

  • A pandemic is the time to be home for the holidays, doctors say — your own home

    Small enclosed spaces with poor ventilation pose a greater risk for coronavirus transmission, according to the CDC.

  • Pelosi, McConnell receive COVID-19 vaccine

    House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) have now both received Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine, while President-elect Joe Biden is set to get the vaccine in a few days.Pelosi said Friday that she received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine "with confidence in science," encouraging Americans to "continue mask wearing, social distancing & other science-based steps to save lives & crush the virus" while it rolls out.> Today, with confidence in science & at the direction of the Office of the Attending Physician, I received the COVID-19 vaccine. As the vaccine is being distributed, we must all continue mask wearing, social distancing & other science-based steps to save lives & crush the virus. pic.twitter.com/tijVCSnJd7> > — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) December 18, 2020McConnell, meanwhile, also shared Friday that he received the "safe, effective COVID vaccine," adding that "vaccines are how we beat this virus."> Just received the safe, effective COVID vaccine following continuity-of-government protocols. Vaccines are how we beat this virus.> > Now back to continue fighting for a rescue package including a lot more money for distribution so more Americans can receive it as fast as possible. pic.twitter.com/kSBhI3EzzM> > — Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) December 18, 2020Biden is also set to receive the vaccine on Monday, and he will do so publicly "to send a clear message to the public, that it's safe and consistent with security and medical protocols," Jen Psaki, Biden's White House press secretary pick, said, per Axios. The Pfizer vaccine requires a second dose.Vice President Mike Pence earlier on Friday received the Pfizer vaccine on live television, afterward encouraging Americans to have confidence in the process that led to its approval, saying that "while we cut red tape, we cut no corners." Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, described this as an "important" symbol to "tell the rest of the country, the time is now to step to the plate and, when your time comes, to get vaccinated."Numerous public figures, including former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush, and Bill Clinton, have volunteered to receive their COVID-19 vaccine in public to help combat any skepticism about the vaccine, which the Food and Drug Administration determined is safe and effective. It isn't clear when President Trump will receive the vaccine or whether he will also do so on camera.More stories from theweek.com 5 insanely funny cartoons about Trump's election-fraud failure Trump reportedly nearly blew up delicate COVID-19 relief talks with demand for $2,000 direct checks 17 things you've already forgotten happened in 2020

  • ‘I am not ashamed of what I did’: Proud Boys leader admits burning church’s Black Lives Matter sign

    Enrique Tarrio says he was behind the act being investigated as potential hate crime

  • Pakistan starts legal process for ex-PM Sharif's extradition

    Pakistan’s information minister said Friday that Islamabad has started the legal process to reach an extradition treaty with Britain that would pave the way for the U.K. to hand over former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. The development comes after a top Pakistani court earlier this month declared Sharif, who lives in self-imposed exile in London, a fugitive from justice for failing to return home to face additional corruption charges. Information Minister Shibli Faraz told The Associated Press that it's the responsibility of British authorities not to allow “convicted criminals like Sharif” to remain there.

  • Ex-governor of cartel-ravaged Mexican state gunned down in beach resort

    MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -The former governor of the Mexican state of Jalisco was shot dead early on Friday in a restaurant bathroom in the beach town of Puerto Vallarta, one of the most high profile political killings since Mexico embarked on its "War on Drugs" in 2006. Jalisco state officials said Aristoteles Sandoval was shot in the back by an unidentified assailant while his security detail were outside. A shootout erupted as his bodyguards began moving Sandoval to hospital.

  • 18 of the Most Anticipated High-Design Hotel Openings of 2021

    We can’t wait to check inOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Pentagon officials reportedly 'stunned' as acting Defense secretary halts Biden transition briefings

    Pentagon officials have been left "stunned" after acting Defense Secretary Chris Miller ordered a "Pentagon-wide halt to cooperation" with President-elect Joe Biden's transition, Axios reports.Miller, according to the report, on Thursday night ordered officials to cancel transition meetings that had previously been scheduled, "which stunned officials throughout the Pentagon." Officials reportedly were not clear on what led to the decision, and Axios says a top Biden official wasn't aware of the order.A senior Defense Department official told Axios this was a "simple delay of the last few scheduled meetings until after the new year," saying they had "fewer than two dozen remaining meetings on the schedule today and next week" and staff was "overwhelmed by the number of meetings." The official added, "With the holidays we are taking a knee for two weeks. We are still committed to a productive transition."But Axios writes that officials "across the Defense Department" were shocked by the move, which comes after President Trump delayed the official beginning of Biden's transition while refusing to accept the results of the 2020 presidential election. Read more at Axios. More stories from theweek.com 5 insanely funny cartoons about Trump's election-fraud failure Trump reportedly nearly blew up delicate COVID-19 relief talks with demand for $2,000 direct checks 17 things you've already forgotten happened in 2020

  • AOC calls Amazon jobs a 'scam' because more than 4,000 of its employees are on food stamps

    Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said many Amazon logistics roles provide no financial security because thousands of workers are on food stamps.

  • Donald Trump plans to shut two remaining US consulates in Russia

    The Trump administration has notified Congress that it intends to shut the last two remaining US consulates in Russia. The State Department told lawmakers last week that it would permanently close the consulate in the far eastern Russian city of Vladivostok and temporarily suspend operations at the consulate in Yekaterinburg, just east of the Ural Mountains. The notice was sent to Congress on December 10 but received little attention at the time. That was three days before it was made public that Russian was suspected of a hack into US government and private computer systems that has raised grave cybersecurity fears. It comes as Mr Trump has been urged to condemn Russia's apparent involvement in the massive cyberattack, which is believed to have gone undetected for nine months. Last night, Nancy Pelosi, the Democratic Speaker of the House of Representatives, said: “The news of the significant and far-reaching cyber-attacks targeting United States government agencies and corporations is further disturbing evidence that malign actors, including Russia, remain intent on undermining our national security and democracy. “Sadly and alarmingly, the Trump Administration has for four years turned a blind eye to Putin’s attacks on our American democracy, including his ongoing efforts to attack our election systems and undermine faith in our democratic institutions. “The era of impunity for our adversaries’ assault on our democracy is over.”

  • China says tailed U.S. warship in Taiwan Strait

    China's military tailed a U.S. warship as it passed through the sensitive Taiwan Strait on Saturday, the Chinese military said, denouncing such missions as sending "flirtatious glances" to supporters of Taiwan independence. China, which claims democratically-run Taiwan as its own territory, has been angered by stepped-up U.S. support for the island, including arms sales and sailing warships through the Taiwan Strait, further souring Beijing-Washington relations. The U.S. Navy said the guided missile destroyer USS Mustin had conducted "a routine Taiwan Strait transit (on) Dec. 19 in accordance with international law".

  • Biden tells Colbert he's fine with most GOP snubs, but Lindsey Graham has 'been a personal disappointment'

    Stephen Colbert traveled to Delaware to interview President-elect Joe Biden and incoming first lady Dr. Jill Biden for Thursday's Late Show, and he started by asking what President Biden is "going to put into the world?" Biden noted that America is sharply divided, but said "I think the nation -- and I don't think I'm kidding myself, I got criticized from the beginning for saying this -- I think the nation's looking for us to be united, much more united. We don't have to have this. Politics has become so, sort of, dirty and vicious and personal and mean and clenched fist instead of an open hand. And I think people are looking for us to come together."Colbert asked Biden if he takes it personally that so many Republicans "haven't acknowledged your win," and Biden said no. "Look, they're in a tough spot," he said. "A number of them sent messages to me four weeks ago: 'Give me time, Joe. Give me some time.' It's fine by me, it's fine by me. We won! We won Georgia three times."Colbert pointed to Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), who, he noted, has said some really nice things about Biden. "Do you think you guys can patch it up and work together?" he asked. "Lindsey's been a personal disappointment, because I was a personal friend of his." Biden said. "But look, I think I can work with Republican leadership in the House and the Senate. I think we can get things done. And I think once this president is no longer in office, I think you're going to see his impact on the body politic fade, and a lot of these Republicans are going to feel they've got much more room to run and cooperate.""Is there anything about your predecessor, the current president, that you could thank him for sincerely?" Colbert asked. Biden found one thing.Colbert showed a clip of his first sit-down with Biden, from The Colbert Report, in the opening segment. But the most famous interview he did with Biden was in 2015, when they bonded over loss and grief. Biden brought that up when Colbert asked him about the role a president can play in helping the U.S. process and mourn the loss of 300,000-plus people to COVID-19. Watch that, plus Biden talking about his congratulatory phone call from Pope Francis and being the second Catholic president, below. More stories from theweek.com 5 insanely funny cartoons about Trump's election-fraud failure Trump reportedly nearly blew up delicate COVID-19 relief talks with demand for $2,000 direct checks 17 things you've already forgotten happened in 2020

  • Pelosi, McConnell get COVID-19 vaccine, urge others to do so

    The legislative branch of government is rapidly moving to receive the coronavirus vaccine, with both House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell getting the shot on Friday and the top Capitol doctor urging all members of Congress to join them. Both Pelosi and McConnell tweeted photos of themselves receiving the vaccine from the Capitol physician, Dr. Brian P. Monahan. Monahan informed lawmakers Thursday evening that they are all eligible for the shots under government continuity guidelines and asked members of the House and Senate to make appointments with his office to be vaccinated.

  • Israeli spy dramas fuel interest in joining secretive Mossad agency

    It is often considered the most secretive and ruthless of all spy networks, emerging briefly from the shadows to confront Israel's enemies before vanishing once more. But a wave of nail-biting spy thrillers on streaming websites, as well as last month’s high profile assassination of an Iranian scientist, have placed Mossad firmly in the public eye. Former spies in the elite intelligence service say it is always on the lookout for recruits as it adapts to new dangers in the region, and that television programmes such as Apple TV's "Tehran" and Netflix's "The Spy," are fuelling applications. “When people see the James Bond movies, or Tehran, they want to be a part of it,” former Mossad agent Avner Avraham, who says it was 007 that first drew him to the service, told the Daily Telegraph. “You can travel, the government pays you, it's fun, it's sometimes dangerous and you are very proud to serve your country...and so people want to join," said Mr Avraham, who worked as a Mossad officer for 28 years. “Tehran” in particular has some parallels with events unfolding in the real world today, as it features a young, female undercover Mossad agent on operations in the Iranian capital. On November 27, Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was gunned down near Tehran in an ambush that seemed to have been plucked straight from the script of the Israeli spy series, which was first broadcast on public network Kan.

  • U.S. issues fresh Venezuela-related sanctions over alleged fraudulent elections

    The United States on Friday imposed sanctions on two people and a company it says played a role in fraudulent elections in Venezuela, keeping up pressure on socialist President Nicolas Maduro even as U.S. President Donald Trump's term nears a close. The U.S. Treasury Department said it blacklisted Venezuelan biometric technology company Ex-Cle Soluciones Biometricas C.A., which it said provided goods and services used by the Maduro government to hold parliamentary elections earlier this month. The United States, the European Union and more than a dozen Latin American countries said last week they would not recognize the results of a parliamentary election in Venezuela on Dec. 6, which saw allies of Maduro win a majority.

  • Supreme Court denies Kentucky religious school's challenge to COVID-19 restrictions, for now

    The Supreme Court said Thursday it won't order Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear (D) to lift COVID-19 restrictions on in-school classes at Danville Christian Academy or other religious schools, but the justices gave the Christian school the chance to refile its case after the Christmas break. Beshear's order shifted all K-12 schools, public and private, to remote learning until Jan. 4, but schools start their winter break on Friday. "Under all of the circumstances, especially the timing and the impending expiration of the order, we deny the application without prejudice," the unsigned opinion said.Danville Christian Academy, joined by Kentucky's Republican attorney general and several dozen congressional Republicans, argued that while Beshear's order applies to all schools, the judges should compare religious schools not to their public counterparts but to secular businesses like movie theaters and stores that have been allowed to remain open at limited capacity. In that light, they argued, Beshear's order is a violation of their First Amendment religious liberties. Justices Neil Gorsuch and Samuel Alito agreed. "I would not leave in place yet another potentially unconstitutional decree, even for the next few weeks," Gorsuch wrote in a dissent.The Supreme Court has been adjudicating COVID-19 policies affecting religious services, imprisonment, shopping, and election administration since March, USA Today notes, but in recent weeks — since Justice Amy Coney Barrett replaced the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the court — "the court's conservatives freed churches, synagogues, and mosques from strict attendance limits imposed by Democratic governors in New York and, by extension, California, Colorado, and New Jersey."More stories from theweek.com 5 insanely funny cartoons about Trump's election-fraud failure Trump reportedly nearly blew up delicate COVID-19 relief talks with demand for $2,000 direct checks 17 things you've already forgotten happened in 2020

  • AOC clashes with pro-Trump senator who chided top Biden official for calling Republicans ‘f***ers’

    New York congresswoman leaps to defence of Jen O’Malley Dillon

  • How do you know if your store-bought mask really works? Yahoo News Explains

    Protective masks have become a fact of life for millions of Americans in the face of COVID-19 — and with the pandemic spreading at a rapid pace, they’re more important than ever. There are thousands of options available to purchase, including medical-grade N95s reserved for frontline workers, Chinese KN95s and their Korean counterparts KF94s, nonmedical surgical masks, and factory or homemade cloth masks. They often come with claims quantifying how well they filter the air — but they aren’t all the same, and many don’t work as well as advertised. So, how do you know your mask actually works? Aaron Collins, a mechanical engineer specializing in aerosol science, explains.

  • Ghislaine Maxwell was in process of divorcing husband, prosecution claims as it slams fresh bail bid

    Ghislaine Maxwell was in the process of divorcing her husband at the time she was arrested by the FBI, the US government claimed on Friday in response to the socialite’s bail plea. Ms Maxwell, 58, filed a fresh appeal to a New York judge on Monday in an attempt to be freed from prison before Christmas. Her husband, understood by The Telegraph to be tech CEO Scott Borgerson, put up more than $22 million in security, saying in a letter to the judge that she was a “wonderful and loving person.” Ms Maxwell claimed she was not a flight risk, as the government has claimed, because she has strong ties to the US and a family life with Mr Borgerson, 44. However, the prosecution responded by revealing that the couple was actually divorcing, which “undermines her assertion that her marriage is a tie that would keep her in the United States.” “Although the defendant now claims her marriage would keep her in the United States, her motion does not address the plainly inconsistent statements she made to Pretrial Services at the time of her arrest, when the defendant said she was 'in the process of divorcing her husband.” In the defence’s appeal for bail, lawyers suggested that Ms Maxwell could stay with a friend in New York City under 24-hour surveillance while awaiting her July trial if she was released on bail, notably not with her spouse. Ms Maxwell’s application will now be considered by US District Judge Alison Nathan, who rejected a $5 million bail package for Ms Maxwell in July, agreeing with the government she was an “extreme flight risk”. The heiress has been living in a Brooklyn jail since July, when she pleaded not guilty to helping associate Jeffrey Epstein recruit and groom underage girls for sex in the mid-1990s.

  • Analysis-U.S., Iran and inertia, an axis to dampen France's Lebanese dreams

    PARIS (Reuters) -During a private dinner in Paris last month, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo made clear that Washington was unhappy with France's strategy to include Iran-backed Hezbollah in efforts to resolve the economic and political crisis in Lebanon. French President Emmanuel Macron has been spearheading international efforts to rescue the former French protectorate from its deepest crisis since its 1975-1990 civil war. Macron is trying to use Paris' historical influence to persuade squabbling Lebanese politicians to adopt a road map and form a new government tasked with rooting out corruption, a prerequisite for international donors including the IMF to unlock billions of dollars in aid.