FBI probing HBCU bomb threats as racially "motivated violent extremism and hate crimes"

The FBI said Wednesday it is investigating the slew of bomb threats at historically Black colleges and universities earlier this week as "racially or ethnically motivated violent extremism and hate crimes."

What they're saying: "This investigation is of the highest priority for the bureau and involves more than 20 FBI field offices across the country," the FBI said in an emailed statement.

The agency also said that it is working with local, state and federal law enforcement partners, and coordinating with the targeted institutions to conduct the investigation.

"Although at this time no explosive devices have been found at any of the locations, the FBI takes all threats with the utmost seriousness and we are committed to thoroughly and aggressively investigating these threats," the FBI said.

The big picture: Tuesday's threats at over a dozen HBCUs was second day this week and third in the past month that several historically Black colleges and universities had received such threats.

