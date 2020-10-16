FBI probing whether emails in New York Post story about Hunter Biden are tied to Russian disinformation

WASHINGTON – Federal authorities are investigating whether a Russian influence operation was behind the disclosure of emails purporting to document the Ukrainian and Chinese business dealings of Hunter Biden, the son of Democratic nominee Joe Biden, a person briefed on the matter said Friday.

The FBI's examination is tied to the New York Post's reporting this week on the contents of a computer hard drive it obtained from President Donald Trump's personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani.

According to newspaper's account, the computer data had been provided to Giuliani by the owner of a Delaware computer repair shop where a laptop had been left for service last year but was never claimed by the customer.

The FBI's review comes after U.S. intelligence officials warned last month that Russia has been working to denigrate Joe Biden in advance of next month's presidential election.

Robert Costello, an attorney representing Giuiliani, said he was not aware of an FBI inquiry.

Representatives of the New York Post, meanwhile, did not respond to requests for comment Friday night.

FBI officials declined to confirm or deny the existence of the inquiry.

The person briefed on the matter, who is not authorized to comment publicly, confirmed the FBI's involvement but did not elaborate on the scope of the bureau's review. The development comes just weeks before the 2020 election, and as Trump has pressed the Justice Department to punish Biden and other Obama administration officials for its pursuit of an investigation into Russia's interference in the 2016 election.

The authenticity of the emails remained unclear as of Friday, including whether they were hacked or possibly forged or both.

Giuliani did not respond to requests for comment.

The FBI's involvement was first reported by NBC News.

Contributing: Associated Press

