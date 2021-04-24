FBI psychiatrist in Capital Gazette murder case offers preview of prosecution’s case

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Alex Mann, The Baltimore Sun
·6 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

BALTIMORE — Before, during and after the horrific murders, the Capital Gazette shooter left behind a series of clues about his motivation and his mental state, the prosecution’s psychiatric expert testified Friday.

The man who killed Gerald Fischman, Rob Hiaasen, John McNamara, Rebecca Smith and Wendi Winters harbored a grudge against the news organization for years before planning the attack and choosing a time, Dr. Gregory Saathoff said.

The gunman conducted surveillance on a cold winter day and purchased a shotgun, smoke grenades and barricades. He racked up roughly $90,000 in credit card debt and waited for his cat to die before carrying out his plot.

Jarrod Ramos drove about 30 minutes from his apartment in Laurel in a rental car, following traffic laws, parked the Kia Rio in a space outside the office building in Annapolis, locked his vehicle and carried out the attack as planned, Saathoff said in the final hearing before the trial scheduled to begin in June.

He called 911 to identify himself as the shooter and tell authorities he was unarmed, hoping to ensure he wouldn’t get hurt during the volatile police response. He hid under a desk and did not resist arrest when found.

These details followed a familiar pattern preceding violence — a grievance followed by violent thinking, research and planning, preparation, breaches and the attack — now used by law enforcement experts to predict mass shootings and evaluate threats, said Saathoff, who is a psychiatric consultant for the FBI.

Saathoff said they’re also evidence that Ramos didn’t suffer from a mental disorder that would have kept him from stopping himself or from understanding the murders were illegal — Maryland’s standard for the insanity defense.

Ramos, 41, has pleaded guilty to the murders at the Capital Gazette, which is part of Baltimore Sun Media, but maintains he was insane at the time of his crimes. He’s asked a jury to decide his fate. At stake in this portion of the proceedings is whether he spends the rest of his life in prison or is committed indefinitely to a state psychiatric facility.

Saathoff’s testimony Friday in Anne Arundel County Circuit Court, the first time he has appeared in court, laid the foundation for his participation as an expert in the forthcoming trial. Prosecutors sought to prove he was qualified, that he had collected sufficient data for his opinion on Ramos’ sanity and that his opinion would assist the eventual jury in coming to a conclusion about his sanity.

Prosecutors say Ramos was motivated by revenge. His attorneys say he was mentally ill.

Ramos’ attorneys argued to limit what Saathoff could say during the trial and, for the second time, that he shouldn’t be allowed to testify as an expert.

Circuit Judge Michael Wachs ruled Saathoff can testify as an expert and offer his opinion about Ramos’ sanity. However, he limited the scope of what Saathoff can say.

Saathoff won’t be able say how Ramos fits into government research about mass shooters and Saathoff has to rely on the observations — not medical opinions — of the scores of employees he interviewed at the Anne Arundel County jail about Ramos’ behavior behind bars.

After failing to exclude his testimony based on legal premises, Public Defender Katy O’Donnell argued Saathoff shouldn’t be allowed to offer his opinion on sanity. She said Saathoff does not have enough of a factual basis to make his assessment.

Despite dozens of pretrial hearings and hundreds of legal papers, limited information has emerged about the opinions, diagnoses and expected testimony of the psychiatrist Ramos’ attorneys hired to evaluate his insanity defense. After interviewing Ramos and overseeing psychological testing, Dr. Dorothy Otnow Lewis rendered an opinion that Ramos was insane because of Autism Spectrum Disorder. She has added other diagnosis, details of which are unknown.

Lewis’ report about Ramos conflicts with the reports of Saathoff and Dr. Sameer Patel, a forensic psychiatrist with the Maryland Department of Health ordered by the court to evaluate Ramos and issue an opinion about his sanity. Lewis is the only psychiatrist involved in the case yet to appear in court, and her finding conflicts with those of Patel and Saathoff.

Prosecutors said Lewis wrote in her report that Ramos has an “autistic and delusional understanding of the world.”

In court Friday, Saathoff disputed that claim. He testified Lewis report lacked thoroughness and that it appears she didn’t verify Ramos’ claims with other sources. For example, Saathoff said Lewis wrote about Ramos’ behavior behind bars based on her interview with him. He went to the jail to check out the claims.

Lewis wrote that Ramos couldn’t read the newspaper without pacing around his jail cell, Saathoff testified, but correctional officers on the isolated ward told Saathoff that Ramos read the news on the top bunk. Saathoff testified that guards described Ramos as a “model inmate” who was relatively social. Guards said Ramos was polite and was not sensitive to being handcuffed and handled while being moved about jail, Saathoff said.

“That’s in contrast from what we would see and expect from someone suffering from Autism Spectrum Disorder,” Saathoff said.

It also showed Saathoff, who’s worked in prisons for 29 years, Ramos knew how to act according to rules and the law because it’s an “environment that requires one to be able to conform their behavior.”

Saathoff said each observation served as a data point for piecing together a picture of Ramos’ life and mental state. He testified that he utilized a host of collateral sources including records, interviews and the other experts’ reports to come to his conclusions. Patel interviewed Ramos for over 20 hours and quoted Ramos in a 100-plus page report.

Patel testified about the profession Thursday. Defense attorneys asked how anyone could render an opinion about someone’s sanity without interviewing them, as Saathoff had. Patel said the interview was just one piece. He likened it to a puzzle: When a few pieces are missing in a small puzzle, it’s hard to see the picture. But the image still comes in clear when a 1,000-piece puzzle has just a single missing.

Ramos’ lawyers argued some of the observations highlighted by Saathoff could be indicative of a mental disorder and that correctional staff members weren’t always watching Ramos. They said that without the mass shooter research and correctional staff interviews, Saathoff’s report was just based on Patel’s finding.

“Someone on the autism spectrum could do legal research, right?” Public Defender Matthew Connell said of Ramos using the law library.

It’s not the number of data points about Ramos, Connell argued, it’s the quality of them, Connell argued.

“He could be looking up real estate law for all we know.”

———

Recommended Stories

  • ASEAN leaders to meet Myanmar coup leader amid killings

    Southeast Asian leaders are to meet Myanmar’s top general and coup leader in an emergency summit in Indonesia Saturday, and are expected to press calls for an end to violence by security forces that has left hundreds of protesters dead as well as the release of Aung San Suu Kyi and other political detainees. There is little hope for an immediate breakthrough in the two-hour gathering in Jakarta between Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing and the heads of state of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations. “The unfolding tragedy has serious consequences for Myanmar, ASEAN and the region,” Singapore’s Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan said on the eve of the summit.

  • With eye on Islamist fight, France backs Chad military takeover

    PARIS (Reuters) -France defended the Chadian army's takeover of power on Thursday after the battlefield death of President Idriss Deby presented Paris with an uncomfortable choice - back an unconstitutional military leader or risk undermining its fight against Islamists. While the opaque political and business ties that once bound France to its ex-colonies in Africa have frayed over the last decade, interests remain closely intertwined and under Deby's rule Chad was a key ally in combatting Islamists in the Sahel. Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian justified the installation of a military council headed by Deby's son on the grounds that stability and security were paramount at this time.

  • Kansas City woman gets 28 years for fatal shooting of teen at Central High School

    The victim was An’Janique Wright. She was shot dead the night of Feb. 12, 2019 as she was outside of Central High School at 3221 Indiana Ave.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Stock Market Rally Has 9 Trillion Reasons To Watch Tesla, Apple, These Key Earnings Reports

    Tesla, Apple and four other titans headline earnings in a pivotal week for the stock market rally, hovering at record highs.

  • George W. Bush Says He Wrote in Condoleezza Rice in 2020 Presidential Election

    Former President George W. Bush recently revealed that instead of voting for Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election, he wrote in the name of former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice. “She knows it,” Bush reportedly told People magazine of Rice, who served as secretary of state during his presidency. “But she told me she would refuse to accept the office.” In 2016, Bush and former first lady Laura Bush did not cast votes for a presidential candidate, voting only for Republican candidates in down-ballot races, his spokesperson said. Bush’s decision not to vote for his party’s nominee two presidential cycles running may be the product of bad blood between the Bush family and Trump in the wake of the 2016 GOP primary. During the 2016 race, Trump repeatedly insulted Bush’s brother, Jeb Bush, who also ran a 2016 bid for the presidency. While campaigning, Trump also criticized the Bush legacy and blamed George W. Bush for the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Though Bush has been critical of the GOP in recent promotional interviews for his new book Out of Many, One: Portraits of America’s Immigrants, he used the People interview to walk back his recent harsh appraisal of the party. In an interview with NBC’s Today that aired Tuesday, Bush called the GOP “isolationist, protectionist and, to a certain extent, nativist.” He later toned down his remarks in his interview with People: “Really, what I should have said — there’s loud voices who are isolationists, protectionists and nativists, something, by the way, I talked about when I was president.” “But I painted with too broad a brush … because by saying what I said, it excluded a lot of Republicans who believe we can fix the problem,” he added. While promoting the new book, which features portraits of American immigrants, Bush has said he hopes to usher in a more “respectful tone” on Capitol Hill. The mission of the book, he said, is to help change Congress’ outlook on the country’s immigration policy. “Please put aside all the harsh rhetoric about immigration,” Bush said, addressing Congress in an interview with CBS News that aired Sunday. “Please put aside trying to score political points on either side.” Bush, a Republican who served as president from 2001 to 2009, has supported a pathway to citizenship for undocumented immigrants given they pass a background check and pay any back taxes.

  • George W Bush reveals who he voted for in 2020 election – and it wasn’t Biden or Trump

    Revelation follows criticism of Republican party in recent days

  • Donald Trump says LeBron James is ‘racist’ and dividing the United States

    NBA star says he deleted Ma’Khia Bryant tweet because it was ‘being used to create more hate’

  • Bodycam footage shows police beating black man for littering

    ‘What I saw in the video was another George Floyd,’ attorney says

  • Biden appears to be only world leader to wear a mask at virtual climate summit

    Leaders who could be seen without masks included Putin, Merkel, Erdogan, and EU bigwigs von der Leyen and Michel

  • Lincoln Project’s new nickname for Ted Cruz goes viral

    ‘Fat Wolverine’ trends on Twitter after Texas senator blasts liberal Democrats for proposing to expand Supreme Court

  • Caitlyn Jenner officially running for California governor

    Casting herself as a ‘compassionate disrupter,’ the reality TV star and former Olympian hopes to unseat Gavin Newsom in a potential recall election

  • Father takes his biracial daughter out of school after teacher cut her hair without permission

    ‘I’m not one to try to make things about race. I’ve pretty much grown up with only white people, myself,’ father Jimmy Hoffmeyer says

  • George Floyd mural in Texas defaced with racist graffiti after Derek Chauvin murder conviction

    Police describe perpetrator as ‘some knucklehead’

  • ‘God-awful blast’ that rocked towns for miles around was caused by explosion at gender reveal party

    Investigating ongoing after residents complain of minor damages

  • Myanmar: Military chief set to make first foreign trip since coup

    The Jakarta regional summit will be Min Aung Hlaing's first trip since the army took power in a coup.

  • Track all of Biden's executive orders and actions as president

    President Joe Biden signed a series of executive orders on his first days in office, highlighting his agenda and reversing Trump-era policies.

  • Woman Who Survived Caitlyn Jenner’s Fatal 2015 Car Crash May Vote to Elect Her Governor

    Taylor Jewell/APA family affected by a fatal car crash six years ago involving Caitlyn Jenner seem to have no hard feelings towards her—and might even toss a vote her way in her bid to become Governor of California.Lea Wolf-Millesi laughed when she was reached by The Daily Beast for comment on Jenner’s gubernatorial campaign, saying she was still processing the news. As for whether she’d vote for the Olympian, she said, “I don’t know yet! I’m still digesting it.”Jenner finally announced her long-rumored run on Friday morning, hoping to wrestle the seat from Democrat Gavin Newsom. The 71-year-old has roped in some influential Republican party members and former President Donald Trump’s top advisors, including Tony Fabrizio, Steven Cheung, and Brad Parscale.Jenner’s right-wing team could help sway the decision of Wolf-Millesi and her husband Peter, a noted pianist and composer, who were seen last January at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago supporting the conservative nonprofit Turning Point USA, according to photos posted to Facebook.At any rate, Wolf-Millesi’s lighthearted comments seem to confirm that the family has moved on from the February 2015 four-car pile-up in Malibu, despite the family claiming they sustained serious injuries.Though Jenner was not criminally charged over the accident, the local sheriff's department determined she was driving her Cadillac Escalade at an “unsafe speed” for the road conditions when she rear-ended 69-year-old widow Kim Howe’s Lexus, pushing her into oncoming traffic. Howe then crashed head-on into the Wolf-Millesis, killing her.The Daily Beast reached out to Howe’s two stepchildren for comment.The Wolf-Millesi family sued Jenner over the crash and, in their court papers, listed extensive injuries. In the car was Wolf-Millesi, Peter, their two sons, one who was only a month old, and Wolf-Millesi’s mother, Elga Maurer.Maurer suffered the worst injuries, including a cervical spine fracture, according to their lawsuit. Wolf-Millesi, who was sitting in the passenger seat of the Hummer H2, said both of her legs were hurt and she had pain in her neck and back. Peter claimed nerves in both his hands and wrists were damaged.Their infant son was “not responding to stimuli at the scene” so he was rushed to the hospital in an ambulance, but ultimately suffered no physical injury.“We were shocked and terrified we were all going to die,” Peter said in a statement at the time.“When you’re involved in an accident that claimed the life of someone, you’re just not the same anymore. So many lives have been changed forever,” Wolf-Millesi added.It was reported in 2018 that Jenner agreed to pay out $800,000 to the family, with Maurer receiving $500,000, Wolf-Millesi and Peter each receiving $100,000 and their sons getting $50,000 each.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Biden administration allows LGBTQ Pride flag to fly over US embassies after Trump banned it

    Reversing a Trump-era ban, the State Department is allowing US embassies to fly the rainbow banner alongside the American flag

  • Rams' move to Malibu for NFL draft catches Cardinals' attention

    The battle over the swankiest NFL draft location apparently has begun between Rams coach Sean McVay and Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury.

  • Arizona lawmaker uses racist language, demands Black colleague be ‘sat down’ in clash over voting rights bill

    State representative Travis Grantham used term ‘coloured people’ during clash