After FBI raid, Uhuru leader denies Russian role in St. Pete elections

ST. PETERSBURG — Omali Yeshitela traveled back to his hometown to speak out for the first time since the FBI raided homes and operations run by the Uhuru Movement based in St. Petersburg and St. Louis last year.

Federal law enforcement officials are investigating what they have said are connections between the Uhurus and a Russian government official, whom they believe directed political groups such as the Uhurus in a campaign to sow division, spread pro-Russian propaganda and interfere in U.S. elections.

Yeshitela adamantly denied accepting any money from that official, Aleksandr Viktorovich Ionov, while speaking at the Uhuru House in St. Petersburg on Monday. He said Ionov had any no role in the Uhuru candidates’ campaigns in the 2017 and 2019 St. Petersburg elections. Ionov, who Yeshitela said he met at a conference, is the only individual currently facing charges.

Yeshitela, however, said he expected criminal charges to be filed against him — not for any involvement with Russia, but for his work liberating Black people.

“I ain’t ever worked for a Russian. Never ever ever ever,” he said. “They know I have never worked for Russia. Their problem is, I’ve never worked for them.”

No documents have been filed to the U.S. District Court’s case since August.

“We’re not going to make any comments outside of what’s already on the docket,” said U.S. Attorney’s Office spokesperson Amy Filjones. “Nothing other than what’s already been filed.”

Yeshitela, chairman of the African People’s Socialist Party, was born as Joe Waller in St. Petersburg 81 years ago. He famously tore down a racist mural at St. Petersburg City Hall in 1966, for which he served five years in prison. He then founded the International People’s Democratic Uhuru Movement.

He recalled what happened in the early hours of July 29 when police executed a search warrant on his home in St. Louis and at the Uhuru House in St. Petersburg. He said he would talk more about what happened and answer more questions at 7 p.m. Thursday at an event back at the Uhuru House.

The Pinellas County Commission in February pulled $36,800 in funding for WBPU 96.3 FM, also known as Black Power 96, over concerns with the station’s ties to the Uhuru movement.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.