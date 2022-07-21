FBI raided a Hell's Angels Westport clubhouse and at least one residence in Fall River

WESTPORT — FBI and other law enforcement agencies raided two Hell’s Angels properties in Westport on Thursday morning and at least one residence in Fall River on Milton Street.

At 2:30 p.m. at least eight FBI agents — armed with assault rifles and wearing bulletproof vests — and Westport police were still on scene at the Hell’s Angels clubhouse at 560 American Legion Highway and at an adjoining residence.

Just before 3 p.m., lines of vehicles with FBI agents on board left the property, which is also an operating farm.

FBI spokesperson Kristen Setera confirmed the federal agency was “conducting court-authorized activity in connection with an ongoing federal investigation.”

Setera also confirmed that law enforcement had been at the Milton Street residence earlier in the day, but declined to give the exact street address.

WCVB reported FBI said agents were conducting a similar raid on Fayette Street in the city of Lynn in connection with a federal investigation Thursday morning.

The motorcycle club is not hiding its location in Westport. A large white, red and gold sign with “Hell’s Angels MC Cape Cod” is displayed at the side of American Legion Highway at the end of a driveway that leads to the club.

On May 14, seven bikers were stabbed in a massive brawl between on Pleasant Street in the middle of the day. Members of Hell’s Angels had reportedly descended on the headquarters of the Pagans biker gang at 375 Pleasant St. Police reported about 50 bikers were involved in the melee.

Less than a week later, the building that housed the Pagans' clubhouse was shuttered by the city’s building inspector and the biker gang has since moved out.

Pagan club members were reportedly uncooperative with Fall River police, and the FBI took over the investigation from that incident.

And in September 2019 another public clash of rival gangs broke out when a gunfight broke out between the local motorcycle groups, the Sidewinders and the Outlaws outside of JC’s Café on Bedford Street. The shooting left an Oak Bluffs man dead and two others injured with non-life-threatening wounds.

More recently, a member of the Pagans was shot in the face outside the bikers' clubhouse in Pawtucket last Saturday night, as reported by The Providence Journal.

The victim was hospitalized and listed in critical condition.

