FBI raids Brian Laundrie's home, warrants shed light on Petito disappearance

Reuters Videos
While much attention in the West has focused on how the Taliban will govern, for many Afghans, like Mahil Agha, the main priority is simply to survive. The 37-year-old lives in Bagrami, a neighborhood in Kabul where many displaced or poor people live, along with his wife, mother and seven children. "In the previous government of Ashraf Ghani, we were helped during the winter, we were given winter wood and oil, but so far we have not been helped." Agha's mother added that the children were in a "bad situation" without clothing or blankets and the family is struggling every day. In another part of the Afghan capital, resident Suleiman said the economic situation in the country has deteriorated."Business is down. Everywhere you see people are miserable, business is not happening at all, people's livelihoods have been cut and people's economic situations are very bad."17 trucks loaded with food aid arrived at the Torkham border crossing on Sunday (September 19) from the Pakistani city of Peshawar. The aid, including flour, cooking oil, sugar and rice, was donated by the NGO Pak-Afghan Cooperation Forum or PACF. Even as some aid is trickling into the country, poverty and hunger have spiraled since the Taliban takeover, according to U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. He added that Afghanistan is on "the verge of a dramatic humanitarian disaster."The World Food Program has warned food may run out by the end of this month, pushing up to 14 million people to the brink of starvation.