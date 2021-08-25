FBI raids Detroit city hall and homes of council members: 'culture of corruption'

FBI agents reportedly raided the homes of two Detroit city councilmembers Wednesday morning, as part of a federal corruption investigation.

The FBI is executing search warrants at the homes of Detroit City Council members Janeé Ayers and Scott Benson, as well as offices in the city’s Coleman A. Young Municipal Center.

The FBI did not immediately return Fox News’s request for comment on the raids.

MICHIGAN MAYOR CHARGED IN FEDERAL SIX-FIGURE FRAUD INVESTIGATION

No criminal charges have been filed, according to The Detroit News, and the search warrants remain sealed in court.

The searches follow charges against councilman André Spivey three weeks ago, when he was charged on one count of conspiracy to commit bribery for allegedly accepting more than $35,000 to be "influenced and rewarded" for votes.

MICHIGAN OFFICIAL ONCE HONORED BY DEMS NOW FACING ELECTION FRAUD CHARGES

The raids are the largest federal investigation into Detroit city hall corruption since former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick was convicted eight years ago on racketeering conspiracy charges, the outlet reported.

More than 100 politicians, union bosses and police officers have been charged with corruption in Michigan 's eastern district since 2008.

"Clearly, there is a culture of corruption that doesn’t stop at the city line or the county line," Erik Gordon, a professor at the University of Michigan's Ross Business School, told The Detroit News.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan's office declined to comment on the raids when approached by Fox News. City Council President Brenda Jones, Benson and Ayers did not immediately respond to Fox News's requests for comment.