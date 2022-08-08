FBI Raids Donald Trump’s Mar-A-Lago Resort, Former President Says
- Donald Trump45th President of the United States
The FBI raided former President Donald Trump’s Florida resort and home, Mar-A-Lago, he said Monday night.
“These are dark times for our Nation, as my beautiful home, Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, is currently under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents,” Trump said in a statement. “Nothing like this has ever happened to a President of the United States before.”
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.