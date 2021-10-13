FBI raids home of Baltimore County police officer; department says he’s suspended

Justin Fenton, Baltimore Sun
The FBI raided the home of a Baltimore County police detective early Wednesday.

An FBI spokeswoman confirmed agents had conducted “activity” at the Essex home of Officer William R. Johnson, 32, while an attorney representing Johnson on pending departmental charges said he had been informed of the raid by an attorney for the police department.

It was unclear Wednesday afternoon what spurred the investigation. Johnson has not been charged with any crimes and could not be reached for comment.

The Baltimore County Police Department said Johnson is suspended with pay, though his attorney Chaz Ball said he had already been suspended prior to Wednesday’s FBI visit and said he has an unrelated department trial board hearing pending. Ball would not describe what internal discipline Johnson is facing.

Johnson has had other recent legal troubles — he was charged with drunken driving after being clocked at 105 miles per hour on Interstate 95 in January 2020. Records show he was given probation before judgment.

And in July 2020, records show, he was charged in Kent County with violating the governor’s COVID-19 state of emergency regulations regarding large gatherings as well as disturbing the peace and failure to comply with a lawful order. Johnson pleaded not guilty to the state of emergency violation in May 2021 and was also given probation before judgment.

