FBI raids Lebanon home

May 10—The Federal Bureau of Investigation raided a Lebanon home Tuesday.

"I can confirm that we were there for law enforcement activity, but I can't tell you more than that," FBI Special Agent Spencer Brooks said Wednesday. He declined to say if any arrests were made.

A large FBI investigative truck, a van, several other vehicles, a police dog and numerous agents filled the yard and street at 810 W. Noble St.

Agents opened the sides of the truck to reveal neatly shelved baskets of investigative tools and deployed tables to work from outside of the truck. Agents wearing black exam-type gloves hustled about.

The FBI requested two Lebanon Police officers at the home, LPD Chief Chad Morgan confirmed.

"They notified us they'd be working in the area," Morgan said. "They asked for two officers to go with them and used our department's interrogation rooms, and that was the extent of our participation.

"They were good to work with," Morgan said. "They informed us and kept us in the loop as much as we needed to be."

Boone County Sheriff's Detective Morganne Carpenter said the FBI did not inform her agency of Tuesday's action here, and no sheriff's vehicles or resources were used as part of it.

"We are not able to discuss any ongoing investigation," Communications Officer for the U.S. Attorney's Office, Southern District Kelsie Clayton said Wednesday.

FBI cases are filed in federal courts, rather than local county courts.

The Lebanon Reporter will update this story as new information becomes available.