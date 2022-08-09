FBI Raids Mar-a-Lago And Republicans Are Fighting For Their Life

On Aug. 8, the FBI executed a search warrant for Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, FL and needless to say, the former president was anything but pleased.

It is alleged that when Trump left office in January 2021, he returned to Mar-a-Lago with 15 boxes of letters, mementos, and government documents, some of which were classified and were supposed to be turned over to the National Archives. According to NY Times, The National Archives told Congress in February that when Trump returned the boxes to archivists, they found “items marked as classified national security information.” A preliminary investigation into the handling of the documents began in April. On Monday, Federal Agents arrived at Trump’s looking to see if he was in possession of any additional presidential records or classified documents. Trump, who was not at the Mar-A-Lago at the time, was in Bedminster, NJ where he issued a statement making the public aware of the raid as it was taking place.

“These are dark times for our Nation, as my beautiful home, Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, is currently under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents. Nothing like this has ever happened to a President of the United States before,” his lengthy statement begins.

He goes on to blame Democrats, claiming that this is all a ploy to keep him from running for president in 2024.

“Sadly, America has now become one of those countries, corrupt at a level not seen before. They even broke into my safe!”

Oh, no! Not the safe!

Trump can’t end his rant without mentioning Hillary Clinton and her e-mails. He also accuses her of stealing furniture from the White House. Read the entire statement below.

In another strange turn of events, it appears that Republicans have decided to no longer back the blue or respect the flag.

DEFUND THE FBI! — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) August 9, 2022

What happened to President Trump today is disgraceful and Un-American! The FBI is now officially a corrupt & criminal organization. Defund The FBI, Actually the FBI should be dissolved! Raise your hand if you Agree! — Terrence K. Williams (@w_terrence) August 9, 2022

Abolish the FBI. — Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) August 8, 2022

The FBI raid on President Trump’s home is an unprecedented political weaponization of the Justice Department. They’ve been after President Trump as a candidate, as President, and now as a former President. Using the criminal justice system in this manner is un-American. — Kristi Noem (@KristiNoem) August 9, 2022

The FBI has been weaponized. Defund and Dismantle. — toddstarnes (@toddstarnes) August 9, 2022

The FBI is the most corrupt American institution. I hope Republicans stop this abuse of power. — Mercedes Schlapp (@mercedesschlapp) August 8, 2022

