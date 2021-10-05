FBI raids NYC police sergeants union's offices

Federal agents on Tuesday raided the offices of a New York City police union whose president, Ed Mullins, has clashed with city officials several times, AP reports.

State of play: An FBI spokesperson told AP that agents who raided the Sergeants Benevolent Association were "carrying out a law enforcement action in connection with an ongoing investigation."

Agents also raided Mullins' residence in Port Washington, Long Island.

Catch up quick: Mullins, a police sergeant, is currently going through a department disciplinary proceeding for tweeting NYPD paperwork in 2020 about the arrest of Mayor Bill de Blasio’s daughter during protests over the murder of George Floyd, per AP.

The big picture: The Sergeants Benevolent Association represents approximately 13,000 New York active and retired police sergeants.

