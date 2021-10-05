FBI raids office of NYC police union headed by chief who leaked arrests of mayor's daughter

Federal agents raided the headquarters of the Sergeants Benevolent Association, the police union headed by the police sergeant who previously leaked the arrest records of New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio’s daughter.

On Tuesday, the FBI conducted a search on the union headquarters in Lower Manhattan, as well as a home in Port Washington reported to belong to Ed Mullins. An FBI spokesperson confirmed to multiple news outlets that the agents were “at the SBA office conducting activity connected to a law enforcement investigation.”

Mullins, who is a police sergeant as well as the union president, is currently in hot water with the New York Police Department for releasing the arrest records of de Blasio’s daughter Chiara de Blasio after she was arrested during the George Floyd protests in June 2020. He also publicly insulted the city’s former health commissioner.

The Washington Examiner could not immediately reach the FBI to confirm the status of the investigation.

Mullins is an outspoken critic of de Blasio, who the police chief says has failed to support law enforcement officers in the city. Animosity between Mullins and the city government preexisted the pandemic and violent protests of 2020 but steadily got worse throughout the past year.

Mayor DeBlasio, the members of the NYPD are declaring war on you! We do not respect you, DO NOT visit us in hospitals. You sold the NYPD to the vile creatures, the 1% who hate cops but vote for you. NYPD cops have been assassinated because of you. This isn’t over, Game on! https://t.co/XyruPraM9T — SBA (@SBANYPD) February 9, 2020

"I think he's been a divisive voice," de Blasio said of Mullins at an unrelated news conference. "But that doesn't cause me to feel anything in this situation because I don't know what's happening. All I hear is an FBI raid. I don't know the specifics, I don't know who it's directed at. I want to really hear the details before I comment further."

