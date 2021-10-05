FBI raids New York City police union office

The FBI on Tuesday raided the offices of a New York City police union in Manhattan.

In addition to executing a search warrant at the headquarters of the Sergeants Benevolent Association, an FBI spokesperson said the bureau was also searching a home in the Long Island suburb of Port Washington.

That home belongs to the SBA's outspoken leader, Ed Mullins, sources told NBC News.

It was not immediately clear why the FBI targeted the SBA, which represents 13,000 members of the New York City Police Department.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said he was aware of the FBI raid but provided no details.

Mullins, who has been the head of the union for two decades, has clashed with both the NYPD leadership and De Blasio.

The union leader's acerbic twitter posts have included calling a city councilman a “first class whore”, calling a former health commissioner a “b----”, and in response to the officer involved shooting death of Michael Brown and subsequent protests he said, “Ferguson Missouri was a lie and a nation of police have been under attack ever since.”

Mullins also remains a strong supporter of former President Donald Trump.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.