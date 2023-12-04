FBI raises reward in search of Las Vegas man accused of shooting, killing girlfriend in April

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The FBI has raised the cash reward for information leading to the arrest of a Las Vegas man accused of shooting and killing his girlfriend, Tabitha Tozzi, earlier this year, according to a release from the FBI.

In April a warrant was issued for Oswaldo Nathanael Perez-Sánchez’s, 27, of Las Vegas arrest, charging him with open murder with the use of a deadly weapon, coercion constituting domestic violence with threat or physical force, robbery with the use of a deadly weapon, and grand larceny of a motor vehicle.

Oswaldo Nathanahel Perez-Sanchez (LVMPD)

The FBI raised the award from $10,000 to $30,000 for information leading to his arrest.

According to a news release from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, on April 22, Perez-Sanchez allegedly confronted Tozzi in her home in Las Vegas and then shot her during an argument. He then allegedly carjacked a witness and fled the scene.

Authorities search for man who police say killed his girlfriend

Officials from the Clark County Coroner’s Office said Tozzi died a few days later, on April 24, with the manner of death being a gunshot wound to the head.

The release describes Perez-Sanchez as “white (Hispanic),” 190 pounds, 5’9”, with black hair, and brown eyes. He also has tattoos on his chest.

According to the FBI, Perez-Sanchez has ties to or may visit Southern California and Mexico.

If you have any information concerning this Perez-Sanchez, please contact your local FBI office or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate.

The Las Vegas FBI Field Office can be reached at 702-385-1281.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.