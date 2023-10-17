FBI releases crime data report for 2022. Here's what it says about Worcester

The FBI Monday released its annual crime report for 2022, reporting that violent crime fell 1.7% nationally from 2021.

Total offenses in Worcester fell from 10,770 to 10,194 (5.3%), with crimes against persons rising to 3,415 from 3,307 (3.3%).

Crimes against property fell from 7,042 to 6,341, a 10% decrease. Assaults rose from 3,152 to 3,272, a 3.8% increase. Homicides rose from 10 to 11, though Worcester police in their annual report on crime statistics in April, said there were eight homicides in 2021.

Former Chief Steven M. Sargent noted in April that the 11 homicides in 2022 was inflated by the alleged arson on Gage Street in May 2022 in which four people died.

When they presented department statistics for 2022 in April, Worcester police said that “nearly every” category of crime dropped “significantly” from 2021.

Worcester police presented far more data than the FBI numbers and not all comparison points are the same, as the federal government has its own definitions and categories.

Lower crime reported in Fitchburg, Leominster

In Fitchburg, total offenses fell from 1,650 to 1,424 (13.7%), with crimes against persons falling from 561 to 497 (11.4%).

Crimes against property fell from 980 to 803, an 18% decrease. Assaults fell from 499 to 432, a 13.4% decrease. The city reported one homicide to the FBI in 2022, an increase from zero homicides the prior year.

In Leominster, total offenses fell from 2,093 to 1,936 (7.5%), with crimes against persons falling from 774 to 693 (10.5%).

Crimes against property fell from 1,248 to 1,166, a 6.6% decrease. Assaults fell to 656 from 714, an 8.1% decrease. The city did not record a homicide either year.

Hate crime reports down in Worcester from 2021

Reported hate crimes in Worcester fell from 12 in 2021 to seven in 2022. Nationwide, the number of antisemitic hate crimes rose 25% from 2021 to 2022, and antisemitism accounted for more than half of all reported religion-based hate crimes.

“Anti-LGBTQI+ hate crimes rose 16 percent, and Muslim Americans and African Americans continue to be overrepresented among victims,” President Joe Biden said in a statement released by the White House. “The data is a reminder that hate never goes away, it only hides. Any hate crime is a stain on the soul of America.”

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: FBI reports most crimes down in Worcester, Fitchburg and Leominster