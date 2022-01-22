FBI Releases Details In Gabby Petito Investigation: Patch PM
Gabby Petito's Family Attny: 'No Doubt' Brian Laundrie Killed Her
The FBI undertook "diligent and painstaking efforts in this extremely complicated case." - Rick Stafford
LI School Board Votes To End Mask Mandate
Citing Bruce Blakeman's executive order, the district will end mandatory mask wearing on Feb. 21.
State Approves New Area Code For Nassau County
Starting next year, new phone numbers in Nassau won't get a 516 area code.
