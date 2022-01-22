FBI Releases Details In Gabby Petito Investigation: Patch PM

Share-worthy stories from Long Island Patch sites

Gabby Petito's Family Attny: 'No Doubt' Brian Laundrie Killed Her

The FBI undertook "diligent and painstaking efforts in this extremely complicated case." - Rick Stafford

LI School Board Votes To End Mask Mandate

Citing Bruce Blakeman's executive order, the district will end mandatory mask wearing on Feb. 21.

State Approves New Area Code For Nassau County

Starting next year, new phone numbers in Nassau won't get a 516 area code.

