FBI releases new footage of Jan. 6 eve pipe bomb suspect eight months into search

The FBI released a new video Wednesday showing the person suspected of placing pipe bombs outside the Democratic and Republican headquarters on the night before the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

The video shows the suspect, who is wearing a hoodie, face mask, gloves, and is carrying a backpack, entering the video frame, surveilling a city sidewalk, and sitting on a bench before getting up and leaving. The person also appears to check a cellphone during the video.

The new footage adds to a series of clips already made public as authorities continue their search for the individual who placed a single pipe bomb in an alley behind the Republican National Committee headquarters and another next to a park bench near the Democratic National Committee headquarters. Both were detonated in controlled explosions.

Previously released clips showed the suspect, who could also be seen wearing Nike Air Max Speed Turf sneakers, walking through Washington’s Capitol Hill neighborhood on the night of Jan. 5.



Along with new video of the suspect, the FBI released a map depicting an approximate route the suspect took that night, which involved multiple passes around the block. The footage released Wednesday shows the suspect outside the DNC headquarters south of the Capitol, according to the map.

The agency said in a statement Wednesday that it has "conducted more than 800 interviews, collected more than 23,000 video files, and assessed more than 300 tips related to this investigation."

The Washington Examiner reached out to the FBI for further comment on the investigation.



Investigators implore the public to come forward with any tips to help identify a suspect more than eight months later.

The FBI said in March that the pipe bombs were "viable" and "could have been detonated, resulting in serious injury or death,” having been composed of 1-by-8-inch threaded galvanized pipes, a kitchen timer, and homemade black powder.

Story continues

Former Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund testified before the Senate in February that the decision to evacuate the Capitol building on Jan. 6 was sparked by the discovery of the two pipe bombs rather than the Capitol riot.

Capitol Police Inspector General Michael Bolton later lent credence to the notion that the bombs may have been placed to distract law enforcement away from the Capitol during the riot.

“If those pipe bombs were intended to be a diversion, it worked," Bolton said in May.

Washington Examiner Videos

Tags: News, FBI, January 6, U.S. Capitol Building, Law Enforcement, Bombs

Original Author: Jeremy Beaman

Original Location: FBI releases new footage of Jan. 6 eve pipe bomb suspect eight months into search