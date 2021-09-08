FBI releases new footage of Jan. 6 pipe bomb suspect

The FBI released new information and footage on Wednesday of the suspect who planted pipe bombs near the headquarters of the Democratic National Committee and Republican National Committee on the eve of the Jan. 6 Capitol riots.

Why it matters: Former Capitol Police chief Steven Sund has testified that he believes the undetonated bombs were a diversion intended to draw law enforcement resources away from the Capitol as the violence escalated on Jan. 6, suggesting it could be evidence of "significant coordination with this attack."

Despite more than 570 arrests stemming from the sprawling investigation into the Capitol attack, the hooded suspect has managed to elude federal authorities for eight months.

The FBI is offering a $100,000 reward for information that leads to the identification of the suspect.

Driving the news: Based on new information and footage, the FBI said it believes the suspect was operating from a location near Folger Park in the Capitol Hill neighborhood, but that they were likely not from the area.

The suspect wore a face mask, glasses, a gray hooded sweatshirt, gloves, and black and light gray Nike Air Max Speed Turf shoes with a yellow logo. They used a backpack to transport the two pipe bombs.

The FBI is asking members of the public to view a virtual map of the route that the suspect took on the night of Jan. 5, and to come forward with any information they may have about the suspect's apparel, mannerisms or characteristics.

Watch the videos.

