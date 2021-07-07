FBI releases new footage of suspects assaulting police in January 6 Capitol attack
The FBI is asking the public for help in identifying suspects seen attacking police officers in the Jan. 6 Capitol attack in newly released video.
The FBI is asking the public for help in identifying suspects seen attacking police officers in the Jan. 6 Capitol attack in newly released video.
A Virginia man charged with joining the mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol told an undercover FBI agent that he belonged to a militia-style group and coordinated "surveillance efforts" on the same building more than a month after the riot, according to a court filing unsealed on Tuesday.
An FBI special agent says Li Duong hosted meetings of a self-described Bible-study group that discussed firearm training and the Capitol riot.
The actress explains why she custom-mixes foundation hues at certain points during her period, as well as her plans to "go easy on myself" as she notices age-related changes to her face
A high school senior is refusing to do their sister's college assignments. They shared the dilemma on Reddit's "Am I the A******" forum. The senior is an above-average student with a high- grade point average. Their sister, on the other hand, is struggling to excel during her sophomore year of college. The Reddit poster's mother began forcing them to do their sister's homework. "My mom tells me I have to help her because she buys me stuff (which she rarely does, it's usually only food anyways)," the Reddit poster said. "If I don't help, she will take away my phone, pc, etc. [She] always say something along the line of, 'you are a lazy piece of s***, helping her out is the least you can do'" . "I've written her essays, done discussion posts, etc [...] she specifically picked courses she knew I was knowledgeable in so I could do her assignments" . Reddit users thought the mom was unreasonable. "This is an unfair request," one person said. "She has to do her own homework," another wrote. "It's academic fraud," a user commented
New Orleans Saints: 10 toughest cuts from 53-man roster projection
Security forces in Kuwait detained a prominent poet on charges of insulting the country’s ruler and spreading “fake news,” his family said Wednesday, inciting anger from rights activists and lawmakers who view his arrest as a sign of escalating government repression. The poet, Jamal al-Sayer, had filled his Twitter page over the past weeks with fierce criticism of government corruption, posting lyrical verses that lament Kuwait’s dysfunction and patronage system. In one of the more incendiary tweets, he directly addresses Kuwait's emir, deploring the ruler's complicity in the “unbearable” state of the country and the government's “violating of the constitution."
During the campaign, Biden vowed to make Saudi Arabia pay for human rights abuses, including Khashoggi's murder. In office, he's taken a more measured tone.
Amazon knocks $100 off the OnePlus 9 Pro smartphone, bringing it down to $970.
The people who helped get New York City through the pandemic are being honored at a parade. City officials say the event honors a range of people, including workers in health care, transportation, education and infrastructure. (July 7)
By 2036, F-35 sustainment costs could exceed the U.S. military's affordability parameters by $6 billion per year.
The group is accused of plotting bombings, as officials warn of "dangerous ideologies" in the city.
US investigators have arrested more than 500 people for their involvement in the 6 January riot.
Heavy rain could form, dissipate and re-form in the Interstate 77 corridor in Mecklenburg and surrounding counties, NWS says.
And Eric Adams seems poised to be the next mayor of New York City.
(Bloomberg) -- China’s technology giants have seen a combined $823 billion wiped from their market value since a February peak, with Beijing’s expanding crackdown on the sector fueling investor concern that the selloff is far from over.Authorities on Tuesday issued a sweeping warning to the nation’s biggest companies, vowing to tighten oversight of data security and overseas listings just days after Didi Global Inc.’s contentious decision to go public in the U.S. That has put further selling pre
The Capitol riot of Jan. 6, 2021, began as Congress was certifying now-President Joe Biden's Electoral College victory over former President Donald Trump and descended into chaos following a speech outside from Trump himself. The events of the day sparked Trump's second impeachment and subsequent acquittal.
Capitol Police announce they are opening two satellite offices to protect members of Congress while they are not in Washington.
Amazon did not report viewership figures for their $200M Skydance acquisition title The Tomorrow War, but third-party streaming analytics corp Samba TV did, and the Chris Pratt movie drew 2.41M U.S. households during the 4-day holiday weekend. The previous 3-day weekend viewership for Amazon movies Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse, another Skydance pick-up by the streamer, and […]
Blackfishing is a term used when a white person tries to make themselves appear racially ambiguous with spray tans, makeup, or Black hairstyles.
A woman can't believe her brother-in-law's behavior at her birthday party. She asked if she was in the wrong on Reddit's "Am I the A******" forum. Her brother-in-law is an adult-aged picky eater. He will only order three things off the menu: burgers, chicken nuggets and fries. She chose a restaurant for her birthday dinner that didn't have any of those items. She let her brother-in-law know in advance, and he still chose to attend. But once the party started, he became furious. "The dinner arrives. When we're all ordering, he asks the server for fries and nuggets," she explained. "[The server] explains they don't have those and then my brother-in-law asks about a burger. They don't do those either. He asks if they could make some fries just for him and the server explains they can't accommodate him. He starts sulking. My husband makes apologies. Brother-in-law goes off about how s***** it was I didn't think of him with dinner and we should have made sure there was something for him to eat. I pointed out he was told and he chose to come. Reddit users thought the brother-in-law was being immature. "How are these the actions and eating habits of a full-grown adult?" another said. . "That's the diet of a child," a user wrote