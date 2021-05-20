FBI releases ‘horrifying’ footage of knuckle-duster attack on Capitol police officer in hunt for suspects

The FBI Washington Field Office released two new videos on Wednesday (FBI Washington Field Office)

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has released shocking video footage of what they call two of the “most violent and horrifying assaults” on Capitol police during the 6 January riot, including a video in which one protester punches an officer with knuckle dusters.

The FBI Washington Field Office released the two new videos on Wednesday in a bid to ask the public to help identify the individuals involved in the “violent” attacks.

In one of the clips, a man in a Make America Great Again hat is seen punching officers while wearing gloves with metal knuckles. In the second clip, another suspect attempts to rip off an officer’s gas mask, then appears to pick up a tactical baton to beat officers with it.

“The American people answered the call when we asked for their help two months ago in identifying 10 individuals captured on video in some of the most violent attacks on officers who were protecting the US Capitol on 6 January,” Steven M D’Antuono, assistant director in charge the FBI’s Washington Field Office said in a statement.

“As difficult as it is to report family, friends, and co-workers, the American public continues to provide vital assistance to the FBI and our partners in this investigation.”

The FBI arrested more than 400 people who allegedly took part in the riot, during which pro-Trump supporters stormed the Capitol in an attempt to prevent the certification of the 2020 election results. However, they have said that “some of the most violent offenders have yet to be identified”.

“We are grateful for the tips we have received,” Mr D’Antuono said. “But our work is not done. Today, we are releasing two additional videos of violent assaults on officers and again asking for the public’s help to identify the perpetrators.”

A variety of unusual methods have often led to the capture of suspects including social media posts, dating apps, and facial recognition using profiles of the friends and family of suspects.

One New York man was located following a post bragging about his involvement on Bumble while another Texas suspect was turned in to investigators by his own son. Many rioters filmed and posted accounts of the insurrection on social media and the FBI has continued to release relevant footage in an attempt to further their investigation.

Five people died during the violence, including one Capitol police officer. In total more than 130 police officers were injured, NBC News reported. Authorities say that nearly 90 arrests have been made regarding assaults on law enforcement officers. Other charges have included destruction of government property and obstruction of justice.

The agency has also targeted members of right-wing extremist militia groups such as the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers, alleging many members planned a “conspiracy to obstruct Congress” on the day.

“We have deployed our full investigative resources and are working closely with our federal, state, and local partners to aggressively pursue those involved in these criminal activities,” the FBI says.

The agency asks that anyone who has any information regarding the individuals depicted in the videos or the photo gallery, that they call 1-800-CALL-FBI or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.

