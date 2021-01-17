FBI releases photos of suspects wanted in alleged assault of officer during Capitol riot

Federal authorities released photos Sunday of seven suspects wanted in the alleged assault of a Washington, D.C., police officer during the deadly pro-Trump riot at the U.S. Capitol.

In a statement, the Federal Bureau of Investigation alleged that the suspects, all men, assaulted Mike Fanone, a police officer with the Washington, D.C., Metropolitan Police Department, after breaching the Capitol building.

The case is one of more than 300 that authorities are still investigating related to the Jan. 6 insurrection, a law enforcement official said Sunday. Seventy-four people have been charged with federal crimes and 42 others have been charged in Washington, D.C., Superior Court.

Among those who have been arrested is a man who allegedly stole House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s lectern, a conservative activist and recently elected statehouse delegate from West Virginia and a Virginia police officer.

Investigators have been poring over more than 150,000 photos and videos from tipsters.

Fanone told NBC Washington that he suffered a mild heart attack during the riot after being repeatedly struck with a stun gun and beaten with a flag featuring pro-police imagery.

During the alleged assault, Fanone said the rioters took his badge, radio and a magazine with ammunition.

“Guys were trying to grab my gun,” he told the station. “They were chanting, ‘Kill him with his own gun.’”

Another officer, Christina Laury, told NBC Washington that rioters were assaulting officers with bear spray, metal poles and “any and everything” in their effort to enter the building.

Fanone said that after he started yelling that he had kids, some in the group helped get him to safety.

“To the people that helped me, thank you,” he told NBC Washington. “But f*** you for being there.”

The riot left five people dead, including U.S. Capitol police officer Brian Sicknick.