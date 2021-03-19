FBI releases video of 10 assaults on officers at Capitol; suspects not ID'd

Jen Balduf, Journal-News, Hamilton, Ohio
·1 min read

Mar. 19—The FBI on Thursday released video of 10 violent suspects who attacked officers during the U.S. Capitol riot who remain unidentified.

The FBI's Washington Field Office released videos of what it called "the most egregious assaults" on federal officers during the Jan. 6 riot and is asking for the public's help to identify the suspects.

With the assistance of hundreds of thousands of tips from the American people, the FBI said it has arrested more than 300 people who took part in the Capitol riots, including two Champaign County residents and married couples from Warren and Darke counties.

More than 65 people were arrested for assaulting law enforcement officers. However, some of the most violent offenders have not yet been identified, including the 10 seen assaulting officers in the videos the FBI released Thursday.

"The FBI is asking for the public's help in identifying 10 individuals suspected of being involved in some of the most violent attacks on officers who were protecting the U.S. Capitol and our democratic process on Jan. 6," said Steven M. D'Antuono, assistant director in charge of the FBI's Washington Field Office.

Anyone with information on those shown in the videos is asked to call 1-800-CALL-FBI or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov. Reference the AFO number when calling or submitting information online. To view photos of additional individuals the FBI is seeking to identify, visit fbi.gov/capitolviolence.

