FBI releases new video footage and announces $10,000 reward in case of missing mom

Nearly a month after a 21-year-old mother mysteriously disappeared, the FBI released new video footage of her last known locations in hopes of finding out what happened to her.

The agency also offered a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the location of Leila Cavett, whose 2-year-old son was found wandering alone in Miramar July 26.

On Thursday, August 13, 2020 FBI Special agent George Piro asked for the public’s assistance into the mysterious disappearance of Leila Cavett. Leila is a 21-year-old mother who was last seen on July 26, 2020, hours before her 2-year-old son, Kamdyn was found wandering alone in an apartment complex near the 1860 block of SW 68th Avenue in Miramar, Florida. The photos of Cavett and last place scene were displayed during the press conference.

“The FBI is actively seeking information relating to the whereabouts of Leila Cavett,” said George L. Piro, special agent in charge, FBI Miami. “We are still relentlessly investigating the circumstances surrounding her disappearance. Any information, no matter how seemingly insignificant, may be important to finding Leila.

Last week, a man who calls himself a witch, was arrested on a kidnapping charge and two counts of lying to authorities. Shanon Ryan, of Muscle Shoals, Alabama, was in Broward’s Main Jail on Thursday, on a U.S. Marshal’s hold.

Shannon Ryan

Ryan’s arrest came after the FBI released a timeline and photos of Cavett, who was last seen on video surveillance July 25 at a Hollywood RaceTrac gas station.

On July 26, her son Kamdyn was found wandering in the 1800 block of Southwest 68th Avenue, in the area of the Willowbrook Apartments. After not finding anyone who knew him, Miramar police shared a picture of the little boy on social media.

The story soon went viral and police began getting tips that the boy was the son of Leila Cavett, who on her Facebook page said she lived in Atlanta. Police put out a picture of a white truck that Cavett was last seen in.

Cavett’s family in Jasper, Alabama, drove down to South Florida and pleaded for help in finding Leila. Meanwhile, the boy was placed with a foster family in the Broward Child Protection Investigations section.

The case was soon taken over by Hollywood police because Cavett’s truck was found in the parking lot of a Walmart in the city. The FBI also got involved in the search for Cavett.

Before his arrest, Ryan posted a nearly hour-long video discussing his relationship with Cavett from when they met in 2019 through her disappearance. He said in the video that Cavett left RaceTrac in a car with black males.

The criminal complaint, however, said agents did not see that car, but did see Ryan’s gold 2004 Lexus.

The video released Thursday shows several clips of Cavett’s whereabouts on July 25.

One shows Cavett’s Chevrolet pickup truck traveling from the north side of the RaceTrac gas station, 5800 Hollywood Blvd., to the west side of the gas station at about 2:20 p.m. Just after 3 p.m., she is seen exiting a four-door Lexus sedan on the north side of RaceTrac. Several minutes later, Cavett enters the convenience store.

Then, at 10:16 p.m. Cavett enters RaceTrac, this time holding her son.

Anyone with information is asked to call FBI Miami at 800-CALL-FBI or go to FBI.GOV/TIPS.