FBI releases video of 10 most-wanted Capitol riot suspects
The FBI released new videos of suspects in the January 6 Capitol riot on Thursday, asking for the public’s help in identifying 10 people suspected of “egregious” attacks on Capitol Police officers.
“The FBI is asking for the public’s help in identifying 10 individuals suspected of being involved in some of the most violent attacks on officers who were protecting the U.S. Capitol and our democratic process on January 6,” Steven D’Antuono, assistant director of the FBI’s Washington Field Office, said in a statement.
The 10 new videos show various acts of violence at the Capitol, including rioters swinging poles, throwing things, spraying chemicals, and pulling gas masks and shields off of police officers.
“These individuals are seen on video committing egregious crimes against those who have devoted their lives to protecting the American people,” Mr D’Antuono said.
Since January 6, the FBI has arrested more than 300 people in connection to the riot, 65 of whom are accused of assaulting law enforcement officers. But the 10 individuals shown in the videos have yet to be identified.
Mr D’Antuono asked for Americans to help, but acknowledged the difficulty of doing so.
“We’re grateful to the members of the public who have already been a tremendous help in these investigations,” he said. “We know it can be a difficult decision to report information about family, friends, or coworkers, but it is the right thing to do, and the FBI continues to need your help to identify these suspects.”
Five people died following the January 6 mob attack, including the Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick. The riot began after a rally at which then-president Trump encouraged his audience to walk to the Capitol and protest the certification of Joe Biden’s election victory. Soon afterwards, protesters were breaching the building and attacking police officers.
The FBI has been arresting suspects in the riot ever since, and prosecutors say at least another 100 people will be charged soon.
The FBI asks that anyone with information on the 10 new suspects call 1-800-CALL-FBI, or send it in digitally at tips.fbi.gov.
Read More
Two more Proud Boys leaders arrested by the FBI over Capitol riot
Army tried to resist DC request for National Guard ahead of Capitol riot, report says
Senator Ron Johnson insists he’s not racist after saying MAGA Capitol rioters love their country more than BLM
Two arrested for attacking Capitol officer Brian Sicknick with bear spray hours before his death
Alleged Nazi-sympathising Capitol rioter who wore a ‘Hitler moustache’ to work on Navy base insists he’s not a white supremacist