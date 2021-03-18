FBI releases videos of 'most egregious' assaults on officers at Capitol riot

Doha Madani
·2 min read

The FBI released 10 videos of what it describes as the “most egregious” attacks on law enforcement officers during the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol, where one officer died from injuries sustained that day.

In the two months since the attack on the Capitol, federal agents have arrested more than 300 individuals who took part in the mob, according to the FBI Washington Field Office. Agents are still struggling to identify some of the most violent suspects who were seen on video assaulting law enforcement agents.

Steven M. D’Antuono, assistant director in charge of the FBI’s Washington Field Office, urged the public to help them identify the suspects in the newly released videos.

“We know it can be a difficult decision to report information about family, friends, or coworkers, but it is the right thing to do, and the FBI continues to need your help to identify these suspects,” D’Antuono said.

One of the videos depicts a man in a blue mask and gray hair pulling at an officer’s gas mask through what appears to be a narrow door opening as officers try to keep rioters from breaching an entrance of the U.S. Capitol Building. Another short clip shows a man in a beanie and neon yellow face covering beating at an officer with what seems to be a stick or pipe.

Nearly 140 officers from the Capitol Police force and D.C. Metropolitan Police were injured during the riot, Gus Papathanasiou, chairman of the Capitol Police Labor Committee said after the attack. One officer was stabbed with a metal fence stake and another suffered two cracked ribs and two smashed spinal discs. Many were hit on the head with metal pipes, Rep. Tim Ryan, D-OH, said at the time.

Two people were arrested Sunday and charged in connection with assaulting Capitol Officer Brian Sicknick, who died from his injuries following the Jan. 6 riot. Authorities believe Sicknick may have inhaled an irritant such as bear spray during the riot, but have not given an official cause of death.

The FBI asks that anyone with information on possible suspects call 1-800-CALL-FBI or submit a tip online.

