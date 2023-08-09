FBI releases wanted posters for Jan. 6 fugitives with Polk County connections

The FBI has published wanted posters for Olivia Pollock and Joseph Hutchinson III, former Polk County residents indicted in relation to the U.S. Capitol riot. Both became fugitives shortly before their schedule trial in March.

The FBI has published wanted posters for two former Polk County residents who fled while awaiting trial on charges related to the U.S. Capitol attack.

The federal agency released images of the posters as it continues to search for Olivia Pollock and Joseph Hutchinson III, both listed as fugitives. Both removed their GPS ankle monitors days before they were scheduled to face trial in March and did not appear in court, according to federal authorities.

Pollock, 32, a longtime resident of the Lakeland area, is charged with assaulting law-enforcement officers; entering and remaining in restricted grounds; disrupting government activities; and engaging in violence on the U.S. Capitol grounds.

Hutchinson, 27, lived in the Lakeland area before moving to Georgia after his indictment in June 2021. He is charged with assaulting, resisting or impeding officers; aiding and abetting; entering a restricted building or grounds; violent entry; and disorderly conduct.

Pollock’s younger brother, Jonathan Pollock, has been a fugitive since he was indicted in June 2021. He is accused of assaulting officers at the U.S. Capitol, among other charges.

The posters for Olivia Pollock and Hutchinson describe them as armed and dangerous.

“We’re asking for the public’s help in locating Olivia Pollock, Joseph Hutchinson, as well as Olivia’s brother Jonathan Pollock, who’s been a fugitive since June of 2021 following a search and arrest warrant operation at the family’s home in Lakeland,” FBI Tampa Division Special Agent in Charge David Walker said in a news release. “The FBI’s role in fugitive matters is not to determine guilt or innocence. Our role is to bring the accused before the appropriate court and allow the judicial process to take its course.”

Three other Polk County residents have also been indicted in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021 riot. One has pleaded guilty and another was convicted at trial.

This article originally appeared on The Ledger: FBI wanted posters target ex-Polk residents facing Jan. 6 charges