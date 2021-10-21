FBI: Remains found in Florida nature reserve identified as Brian Laundrie

Catherine Garcia, Night editor
·1 min read
The Carlton Reserve in Florida.
The Carlton Reserve in Florida. Mark Taylor/Getty Images

Skeletal remains found in Florida's Carlton Reserve on Wednesday are those of Brian Laundrie, the FBI's Denver office confirmed on Thursday. Dental records were used to make the identification.

Laundrie, 23, had been missing since mid-September. Laundrie and his fiancée Gabby Petito, 22, went on a road trip during the summer, and when Laundrie returned to his family's Florida home in early September without Petito, her parents reported her missing. Laundrie refused to speak with law enforcement officials, then vanished after telling his family he was going to hike in the nature reserve. Petito's body was discovered in Wyoming on Sept. 19, with her death ruled a homicide. Laundrie was a person of interest in the case, but was not charged with Petito's death.

The FBI said Laundrie's backpack and notebook were found near his remains. Law enforcement officials looking for Laundrie in the nature reserve had to make their way through difficult conditions, wading through water filled with alligators and snakes, CNN reports. "You're searching in areas that you just can't walk up and look," Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said. "It's not like you're searching a house or a car. These areas are huge and they're covered by water."

You may also like

The American 'Great Resignation' by the numbers

NYC to impose vaccine mandate for all city workers, including police

How one group's plan to out GOP lawmakers who attended Jan. 6 proved futile

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • FBI: Items linked to Laundrie, potential human remains found

    Potential human remains were found Wednesday in a Florida wilderness area along with items believed to belong to Brian Laundrie, whose girlfriend, Gabby Petito, was found slain after he returned home alone from their cross-country road trip, according to the FBI. Michael McPherson, chief of the Tampa FBI office, said at a news conference that it will take time to identify the remains, which forensic teams were examining. McPherson said they were found near a backpack and a notebook linked to Laundrie.

  • Eye Opener: Possible human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie

    Possible human remains have been found in the search for Gabby Petito's fiancé Brian Laundrie, in addition to his backpack and notebook. Also, the FDA grants emergency use authorization for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson's COVID vaccine booster shots. All that and all that matters in today’s Eye Opener. Your world in 90 seconds.

  • AP Top Stories October 21 A

    Here's the latest for Thursday October 21st: FDA green lights COVID-19 booster shots; House to vote on Steve Bannon contempt of Congress; Senate Republicans block voting rights legislation; FBI says items found in Fla. linked to Brian Laundrie.

  • Satellite images show the area where authorities found apparent human remains near Brian Laundrie's belongings

    Investigators found apparent human remains and Brian Laundrie's things at Florida's Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park near the Carlton Reserve.

  • Chapelle special spurs Netflix walkout; 'Trans lives matter'

    Netflix employees who walked out Wednesday in protest of Dave Chappelle's special and its anti-transgender comments were joined by allies who chanted “Trans lives matter,” getting pushback from counterprotesters who also showed up. A pre-noon rally at a Netflix office-studio complex drew about 100 people, most on the side of an estimated 30 workers at the streaming giant that joined in afterward. Chappelle's decision to share "his outrage as comedic humiliation in front of thousands of people, and then broadcasting it to hundreds of millions of people is infinitely amplified gender violence,” they said.

  • Search For Brian Laundrie Could Be Over

    The hunt for Brian Laundrie could be over after suspected human remains were found in Florida. Police have been looking for Laundrie since his fiancée Gabby Petito vanished in August.

  • Remains found near items belonging to Brian Laundrie during manhunt

    Remains found near items belonging to Brian Laundrie during manhunt

  • Brian Laundrie's Remains Were Confirmed To Be Found In A Florida Nature Park

    The discovery ends the intense search for Gabby Petito's fiancé, who was named a "person of interest" in her disappearance.View Entire Post ›

  • FBI announces remains found in the search for Brian Laundrie, but many questions remain unanswered

    We’re hearing reaction from the North Port community after the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) announced possible human remains have been found in the search for Brian Laundrie.

  • Medical examiner called to Florida reserve where authorities have been searching for Brian Laundrie

    The District 12 Medical Examiners Office was called to the Carlton Reserve in Sarasota County, a worker told Insider, declining to say why.

  • Video: Marine veteran disarms gun-wielding suspect at Arizona gas station

    A Marine Corps veteran thwarted a would-be robbery, disarming a juvenile gunman at a gas station in Arizona on Wednesday, according to authorities.

  • FBI says apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie

    In a press conference on Wednesday, Michael McPherson, the&nbsp;FBI special agent in charge, said apparent human remains, in addition to personal items belonging to Brian Laundrie, had been found. Law enforcement officials investigating the death of his fiancée, Gabby Petito, have been looking for Laundrie for several weeks, including in an area near where the remains were found.

  • Federal agents find human remains, items belonging to Brian Laundrie

    Federal agents found a backpack and notebook in a Florida nature reserve belonging to Laundrie, and unidentified human remains.

  • 9 Republicans voted to hold Trump aide Bannon in contempt of Congress

    There were a few Republicans Thursday who surprised observers when they voted in support of holding former Trump adviser Steve Bannon in contempt of Congress and referring him to the Justice Department for criminal prosecution.

  • Human remains found during search for Brian Laundrie in Florida

    Apparent human remains were found Wednesday near the vast nature preserve where officials have been searching for Brian Laundrie, the 23-year-old fiancé of Gabby Petito and the only person of interest in her death.

  • A Look at Kim Kardashian West’s Best Fashion Moments

    The television personality-turned-entrepreneur turns 41 today.

  • Kim Kardashian Gets Birthday Wishes From Kourtney And Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner And More

    Kim Kardashian West turned 41 on Thursday and her famous family and friends showered her with birthday love. The mother-of-four received glowing tributes on social media, including a lengthy Instagram post from her mom, Kris Jenner. Other family members who showed the Skims founder some love—Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner. Others who gave the former reality star a birthday tribute, Cara Delevingne, her best friends the FoodGod and Simon Huck, along with designers Roberto Cavalli and Ricardo Tisci.

  • Some colleges put new vaccine mandates in place - for the flu

    After a pandemic-disrupted year of safety measures and Zoom lectures, the promise of coronavirus vaccines offered U.S. universities a shot at normalcy this fall. The virus has not been wiped completely from campuses, but major outbreaks have so far been rare. The arrival of flu season, however, poses an added challenge.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Washington Post. Colleges are ideal breeding grounds for viruses, and some public hea

  • Trump announces launch of media company, social media platform

    Nine months after being expelled from social media for his role in inciting the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, former President Donald Trump said Wednesday he's launching a new media company with its own social media platform.

  • Key climate change program in Democrats' spending bill now in doubt

    Democratic Senator Joe Manchin of coal-rich West Virginia says he's opposed to the "Clean Electricity Performance Program," which is part of the multi-trillion dollar reconciliation bill his party is trying to pass. Environmental experts say the program is key to making significant progress in the fight against climate change. Environmentalist Bill McKibben joins CBSN to discuss what's at stake.