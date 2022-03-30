FBI reopening cold case of young mom of 2 killed in 1994

Nearly three decades after Diana Ault was killed, the Federal Bureau of Investigation in Kansas City announced it is reopening the unsolved murder case. In a statement on Monday, the FBI said it is seeking new information from the public.

Ault was found dead on the floor of her Independence, Missouri, home on January 31, 1994. The 26-year-old mother of two suffered a gunshot wound, the FBI said. Her two children, who were both under the age of 5 when Ault died, were found in the home and unharmed.

Diana Ault, 26, was a mother to two young children when she was killed in 1994. The FBI announced it is reopening the cold case. / Credit: FBI Kansas City

Authorities responded to Ault's home after her red Pontiac Grand Prix was found in a church parking lot in the town of Independence. Inside of the vehicle, authorities discovered a stainless-steel revolver, ammunition and spent shell casings, the FBI said.

"With the passage of time and advances in technology, we are hopeful that a complete reexamination of this case will bring new details to light to advance this cold case investigation forward," FBI Kansas City Special Agent in Charge Charles Dayoub said.

The FBI and local police are asking the public to come forward with any new information. "Even the smallest detail, which may seem insignificant, could be a key piece in the furtherance of this investigation," the FBI said.

FDA authorizes second booster of COVID vaccine for ages 50 and over

White House records show gap in Trump's call log on January 6

High school athlete raises $13,000 to help best friend after football accident