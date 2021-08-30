A new FBI report shows hate crimes have risen to their highest level in 12 years

The FBI reported Monday that hate crimes rose to their highest level in 12 years, with attacks on Black and Asian people driving much of the increase.

Why it matters: This is the sixth time in seven years the number of hate crimes has risen, the Washington Post notes.

Details: The number of anti-Black hate crimes went up from 1,930 to 2,755, an increase of about 42%, while the number of anti-Asian hate crimes went up from 158 to 274, an increase of about 73%, per the FBI report.

The total number of hate crimes increased from 7,287 to 7,759, about a 6% increase.

Attacks against white people increased 16%, while reported attacks on Jewish people decreased.

Driving the news: In May, President Biden signed the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act into law, which is meant to help law enforcement better identify anti-Asian hate. There's been a rise in anti-Asian attacks since the start of the pandemic.

Of note: Groups, like Stop AAPI Hate, have noted that anti-Asian hate crimes are notoriously difficult to count and the FBI is likely undercounting the true number.

Stop AAPI Hate reported 6,603 hate incidents from March 2020 to March 2021, an increase from 3,795 the same time the previous year.

