FBI reportedly probes whether Cuomo aides provided DOJ with false nursing home data

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Brendan Morrow
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is reportedly examining whether New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) and his aides provided the Justice Department with false nursing home data.

An ongoing federal investigation has been focusing on this question recently, with FBI agents interviewing officials about information the state submitted to the Justice Department in 2020 about the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in nursing homes, The New York Times reported. "False statements in such a submission could constitute a crime," the Times notes.

FBI agents have reportedly spoken with senior Health Department officials, contacted lawyers for Cuomo aides, and subpoenaed the governor's office for relevant documents, and "in some cases," they have traveled to health officials' homes to interview them about the data, the report says.

Cuomo has been facing scrutiny over his handling of data on the number of COVID-19 deaths among nursing home residents, and an aide in February acknowledged the state withheld data amid concerns it "was going to be used against us." Separately, the New York governor has also been embroiled in a scandal after facing allegations of sexual harassment. Both scandals have prompted investigations and calls for Cuomo to resign, though he has said he won't do so.

The Times' report comes after The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday that federal prosecutors are also examining the Cuomo administration's push "to enact broad protections for nursing homes from lawsuits and criminal prosecution" early on during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A lawyer representing the governor's office, Elkan Abramowitz, told the Times in response to Friday's reporting that the Cuomo administration's "submission in response to D.O.J.'s August request was truthful and accurate and any suggestion otherwise is demonstrably false."

More stories from theweek.com
Is Rand Paul a real doctor?
Beware the lonely, angry men
CDC cuts distance guidelines for students from 6 feet to 3

Recommended Stories

  • The FBI is investigating whether Cuomo and his advisors undercounted COVID-related nursing home deaths

    Cuomo has come under scrutiny amid reports that his aides pressured state health officials to hide the official nursing home death toll.

  • Man ID’d as former Special Forces soldier is charged with assaulting police during Capitol riot

    Jeffrey McKellop, now a military contractor, is accused of spearing an officer in the face with a flagpole on Jan. 6.

  • Rep. Tom Reed, who is eyeing a Cuomo challenge, accused of sexual misconduct on 2017 trip

    The New York congressman said the account of his actions is not accurate.

  • Psaki says few White House staffers ousted due to marijuana policy

    Her statement notably did not address how many people were put on probation or received other workplace sanctions.

  • Oath Keeper members texted in early January about providing security detail for Roger Stone at the Stop the Steal rally

    "Looks like we might be security for Roger Stone, if we end up rolling with the Oathkeepers," Jessica Watkins texted Donovan Crowl on January 1.

  • Sen. Duckworth Introduces Bill Addressing Environmental Racism

    U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) introduced a bill Thursday that aims to provide health equity and climate justice for underserved communities and communities of color that have historically been impacted by environmental injustices.

  • ‘God, no’: GOP immigration allies disappear as crisis mounts

    A bipartisan group is looking to break the chamber's gridlock, but few Senate Republicans are leaping to help Biden.

  • Why Andrew Cuomo probably isn't leaving anytime soon

    Despite major calls for his resignation, Cuomo bought himself time on the impeachment front and is sitting on a $16 million campaign war chest.

  • Italians who refuse AstraZeneca shot can wait for different vaccine: adviser

    Italians who decline to be inoculated against COVID-19 with the AstraZeneca vaccine will be given an alternative later on, the head of the health panel advising the government said on Friday. Italy resumed use of the Anglo-Swedish vaccine on Friday after a three day pause due to concerns about possible blood clotting side effects, following a green light from Europe's medicines watchdog EMA. "If someone is called for the AstraZeneca vaccine and declines it, they'll be reconsidered later for another type of vaccine," Franco Locatelli, the chief of Italy's Superior Health Council, said at a news conference.

  • Iran Probably Already Has the Bomb. Here’s What to Do about It

    Washington’s policy-makers are being misled by the intelligence and defense communities that are grossly underestimating the nuclear threat from Iran, just as they did with North Korea. Washington’s mainstream “worst-case” thinking assumes Iran does not yet have atomic weapons, but could “break out” to crash-develop one or a few A-bombs in a year, which the intelligence community would supposedly detect in time for warning and preventive measures. Rowan Scarborough recently reported in the Washington Times that “during a private talk in July 2017 before a Japanese-U.S. audience,” the Pentagon’s director of Net Assessment James H. Baker briefed that “Iran, if it chooses, may ‘safely’ possess a nuclear weapon in 10-15 years time.” Another mainstream “worst-case” view is that Iran could abide by the Obama administration’s Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and legitimately glide toward nuclear weapons capability in ten to 15 years. The Trump administration canceled the JCPOA for legitimate reasons, but the Biden administration has pledged to revive it. In contrast to these views, we warned in these pages in February 2016 that Iran probably already had atomic weapons deliverable by missile and satellite: We assess, from UN International Atomic Energy Agency [IAEA] reports and other sources, that Iran probably already has nuclear weapons. . . . prior to 2003, Iran was manufacturing nuclear weapon components, like bridge-wire detonators and neutron initiators, performing non-fissile explosive experiments of an implosion nuclear device, and working on the design of a nuclear warhead for the Shahab-III missile. When our World War II Manhattan Project reached this stage, the U.S. was only months away from making the first atomic bombs. This was Iran’s status 18 years ago. And the Manhattan Project employed 1940s-era technology to invent and use the first atomic weapons in only three years, beginning from a purely theoretical understanding. So by 2003, Iran was already a threshold nuclear-missile state. But for at least the last decade, the intelligence community has annually assessed that Iran could build atomic weapons in one year or less. On the other hand, less than a month ago, independent analysts at the Institute for Science and International Security assessed that Iran had a break-out time of as short as three months for its first nuclear weapon and five months for a second. And there is no reason to believe U.S. and IAEA intelligence capabilities are so perfect that they can assuredly detect Iran’s clandestine efforts to build atomic weapons. Indeed, the U.S. and IAEA did not even know about Iran’s clandestine nuclear-weapons program until Iranian dissidents exposed it in 2002. The IAEA and the U.S. intelligence community have long been poor nuclear watchdogs. IAEA inspections failed to discover clandestine nuclear-weapons programs in North Korea, Pakistan, Iraq, and Libya. In 1998, the intelligence community’s “Worldwide Threat Assessment” failed to warn that, just a few months later, Pakistan and India would overtly “go nuclear” with a series of nuclear-weapons tests. U.S. intelligence often underestimated nuclear threats from Russia, China, and North Korea. It is likely now doing the same with Iran. Contrary to mainstream thinking: Iran can build sophisticated nuclear weapons by relying on component testing, without nuclear testing. The U.S., Israel, Pakistan, and India have all used the component-testing approach. The U.S. Hiroshima bomb was not tested, nor have been more sophisticated U.S. thermonuclear warheads during the past 30 years. Pakistan and India’s 1998 nuclear tests were done for political reasons, not out of technological necessity. IAEA inspections are limited to civilian sites, and restricted from military bases, including several highly suspicious underground facilities where Iran’s nuclear-weapons program almost certainly continues clandestinely. Imagery of one vast underground site, heavily protected by SAMs, shows high-voltage powerlines terminating underground, potentially delivering enormous amounts of electricity, consistent with powering uranium enrichment centrifuges on an industrial scale. So IAEA reports on Iran’s enriched-uranium stockpile almost certainly are not the whole story. The U.S. intelligence assessment that Iran suspended its nuclear-weapons program in 2003 is contradicted both by Iran’s nuclear archives, stolen by Israel in 2018, indicating Iran’s ongoing nuclear-weapons program (reported at several sites in 2006, 2017, and 2019) and by Iran’s rapid resumption of enriching uranium to prohibited levels. This demonstrates an existing capability to quickly produce weapons-grade uranium. Reports from the Congressional Electromagnetic Pulse (EMP) Commission elaborate these and important related issues. Most estimates assume Iran needs five to ten kilograms of highly enriched (over 90 percent) uranium-235 or plutonium-239 to make an atomic weapon, as with the first crudely designed A-bombs that destroyed Hiroshima and Nagasaki. But a good design requires only one to two kilograms. Crude A-bombs can be designed with uranium-235 or plutonium-239 enriched to only 50 percent. Iran’s nuclear and missile programs are not just indigenous, but are helped significantly by Russia, China, North Korea, and probably Pakistan. While the intelligence community uses an in-country nuclear test as confirmation that a country, including Iran, has developed a nuclear weapon, this leaves it wide open to deceiving itself, our leadership, and our allies. Iran and North Korea have close working relations, North Korea will do anything for Iranian oil, and Iranians have reportedly been present at some of North Korea’s nuclear tests. North Korea could easily have exchanged information with Iran and even tested Iranian nuclear weapons as well as their own — if there is any difference — without the U.S. and its allies knowing whose weapons were being tested. North Korean scientists are known to be in Iran helping the Islamic Revolutionary Guard “space program” that provides cover for developing ICBMs. As we warned five years ago, it is implausible and imprudent to assume that Iran refrained from making atomic weapons for more than a decade, when they could do so clandestinely: Iran probably has nuclear warheads for the Shahab-III medium-range missile, which they tested for making EMP attacks. . . . And at a time of its choosing, Iran could launch a surprise EMP attack against the United States by satellite, as they have apparently practiced with help from North Korea. Why has Iran not gone overtly nuclear, like North Korea? There are several explanations. For one, North Korea is protected by China and lives in a safer neighborhood, where South Korea and Japan are reluctant to support U.S. military options to disarm Pyongyang. In contrast, Iran’s neighbors, Israel and moderate Arab states, are far more likely to support air strikes to disarm Tehran. As we warned five years ago, Iran probably wants to build enough nuclear missiles to make its capabilities irreversible: Iran could be building a nuclear-capable missile force, partly hidden in tunnels, as suggested by its revelation of a vast underground missile basing system. . . . Iran is building toward a large, deployable, survivable, war-fighting missile force—to which nuclear weapons can be swiftly added as they are manufactured. Moreover, Iran wants to preserve the fiction of its non-nuclear status. It has derived far more economic and strategic benefits from the JCPOA and threats to “go nuclear” than has North Korea from “going nuclear” overtly. Ominously, Iran may be forgoing the deterrence benefits of an overt nuclear posture because it is building toward surprise future employment of nuclear capabilities to advance the global theological agenda of the ayatollahs and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard, the world’s largest and most sophisticated terrorist organization. So what can we do to meet this almost-certain threat? Some better options are, unfortunately, far more difficult at this juncture. Arms control non-solutions like the JCPOA will only make matters worse, just as arms control did with North Korea, by offering false hope while the nuclear threat grows. Disarming Iran of nuclear capabilities by airstrikes or invasion would be very risky since we do not know where all of its nuclear missiles are hidden. The U.S. was deterred from disarming North Korea when that nation’s nuclear-missile capabilities were merely nascent. Regime change by sponsoring a popular revolution may be a practical solution — the Iranian people would overthrow their Islamist government if they could. But the regime itself has proven adept at suppressing popular uprisings, and may use U.S. involvement, whether purported or actual, as a propaganda tool in such an effort, as it has before. But there are things we can do right now, including: Harden U.S. electric grids and other life-sustaining critical infrastructures against a nuclear EMP attack, which is described in Iran’s military doctrine and would be the regime’s most easily executed and most damaging nuclear threat. The White House and STRATCOM should regard Iran as a nuclear-missile threat right now, increase scrutiny by national technical means of verification and by human intelligence to locate nuclear-weapons capabilities, and prepare preemptive options should action become necessary. Strengthen National Missile Defenses and especially deploy modern space-based defenses. For example, the 1990s Brilliant Pebbles project, canceled by the Clinton administration, could begin deployment in five years, cost an estimated $20 billion in today’s dollars, and intercept essentially all ballistic missiles ranging more than a few-hundred miles, including from Russia and China. Our national survival should not depend only upon striking first or deterrence. The American people would rather be defended than avenged. Ambassador R. James Woolsey is a former director of central intelligence; William R. Graham was President Reagan’s science adviser and acting administrator of NASA, and chaired the Congressional EMP Commission; Ambassador Henry F. Cooper was director of the Strategic Defense Initiative and chief negotiator at the Defense and Space Talks with the USSR; Fritz Ermarth was chairman of the National Intelligence Council; Peter Vincent Pry is executive director of the EMP Task Force on National and Homeland Security and served in the Congressional Strategic Posture Commission, the House Armed Services Committee, and the CIA.

  • 'They finished them off': Mexican town rocked by bloody ambush that killed 13 cops

    Bullet casings still littered the ground on Friday in Coatepec Harinas, a troubled municipality southwest of Mexico City, a day after 13 police officers on patrol were brutally murdered in an ambush by suspected gang members. Forensic teams and dozens of heavily armed police and military officials gathered at the cordoned off crime scene with checkpoints in place after what was one of the worst mass slayings of Mexican law enforcement officials in years. Local police said crime is common there, but Thursday's ambush was particularly harrowing for local people, with bullets strafing some of their homes.

  • Proud Boys leaders facing new conspiracy charges related to Jan. 6 Capitol riot

    All four are considered regional leaders of the Proud Boys organization, with close ties to the group’s national leader Enrique Tarrio.

  • How the Biden administration made health policy without a health secretary

    With Xavier Becerra's confirmation on Thursday as Health and Human Services secretary, the Biden administration's health care team is clicking into place — not that it's been sitting around waiting.The big picture: Many of the most important health care jobs in the executive branch right now aren't the Senate-confirmed leadership roles, but the management advisers and rank-and-file civil servants in charge of the vaccination effort.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.That effort has already yielded one new product and 100 million shots since Inauguration Day — and it will remain the most important part of Biden's health care agenda for months.But it's not just vaccines. The stuff that fell under our pre-pandemic definition of health policy is also moving fast.HHS has begun rolling back Medicaid work requirements — one of the most significant policy changes of the Trump administration. It revoked the waivers that allowed work requirements in Arkansas and New Hampshire, and the Supreme Court recently scrapped oral arguments over the policy at the Justice Department's request.HHS and the IRS also will soon administer the expansion of Affordable Care Act subsidies included in Biden's coronavirus stimulus package.The bottom line: This administration made an awful lot of health policy even before it had an HHS secretary, and more contentious debates over cost and coverage will be back on the front burner as the pandemic recedes.Go deeper: We covered the policy fights awaiting the Biden administration — and the key personnel who will be fighting them — in our recent deep dive on health care in the new Washington.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Ted Cruz releases holds on Biden nominees as administration looks to get tough on Russia pipeline

    Nord Stream 2 is becoming a political football.

  • Lance Bass and Vivica A. Fox claim 'DWTS' judges are biased against certain dancers

    The former "Dancing With the Stars" contestants revealed the real reason why they think they were eliminated from the competition.

  • Mexican president thanks Biden for COVID shots to ease shortage

    Mexico's president thanked his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden on Friday for agreeing to provide 2.7 million COVID-19 vaccines to help offset a shortfall in its inoculation drive. President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador told a news briefing that the United States will send doses of AstraZeneca's vaccine, which are slightly more than the 2.5 million U.S. officials had previously indicated. "We thank President Biden for sending us these vaccines," Lopez Obrador said in the eastern state of Veracruz, noting the deal was reached on good terms for Mexico and that he hoped the vaccines would be arriving from next week.

  • Oscars nominees told to show up in person as Zoom is 'not an option'

    Academy Award nominees have been told to show up in person to the ceremony next month, as Hollywood producers say virtual participation “diminishes” the experience and Zoom calls “will not be an option”. Olivia Colman, Sacha Baron Cohen and Sir Anthony Hopkins are all contenders to win an Oscar and have been invited out to Los Angeles for a “safe and enjoyable evening” for nominees, guests, presenters and “millions of film fans around the world”. In a break from other recent award ceremonies, which have largely been held virtually, the show’s producers are attempting to inject some glamour back into the event, with “casual” attire banned and speeches encouraged to be short and personal. In a letter sent to all nominees ahead of the April 25 ceremony, producers Steven Soderbergh, Stacey Sher and Jesse Collins said: “Our plan is to stage an intimate, in-person event at Union Station in Los Angeles, with additional show elements live from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.” While the pandemic has halted much international travel, awards shows including the Golden Globes have allowed nominees to attend via video call. But this year’s Academy Awards will not. “For those of you unable to attend because of scheduling or continued uneasiness about traveling, we want you to know there will not be an option to Zoom in for the show,” the letter says. “We are going to great lengths to provide a safe and ENJOYABLE evening for all of you in person, as well as for all the millions of film fans around the world, and we feel the virtual thing will diminish those efforts.”

  • NY prosecutors interview Cohen an 8th time in Trump inquiry

    Donald Trump's former personal attorney, Michael Cohen, was interviewed on Friday for an eighth time by New York prosecutors investigating the former president's finances. Cohen met with investigators at the Manhattan District Attorney's Office amid a swirl of new activity in the the criminal inquiry, including fresh subpoenas and face-to-face meetings with key witnesses. Afterward, Cohen told reporters he had a “comprehensive meeting" with prosecutors, offering them his full cooperation.

  • House passes bill providing pathway to citizenship for Dreamers and those with Temporary Protected Status

    The House on Thursday voted 228-197 to pass the American Dream and Promise Act as part of Democrats' first effort at immigration reform under the Biden administration. Why it matters: Nine Republicans joined Democrats to support the bill that creates a pathway to citizenship for about 2.5 million immigrants living in the U.S. The pathway would be available to those who were brought into the country illegally as children and those who have come for humanitarian reasons. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Under this bill, the Homeland Security Department and the Justice Department would provide permanent resident status to people who meet specific qualifications. It would provide a path to citizenship to immigrants who arrived in the U.S. before Jan. 1, 2021, were under the age of 18 at the time, and meet other criteria. The bill would also offer a pathway to citizenship to immigrants with Temporary Protected Status (TPS), a designation given to those who come from countries in crisis.The big picture: The passage comes as the Biden administration wrestles with the soaring number of unaccompanied migrant children arriving at the Southern border. The Border Patrol referred 321 children per day to custody by the Health and Human Services department in the week ending on March 1, according to documents obtained by Axios.What to watch: Democrats hope to get 10 Republican senators to back the legislation and reach the 60-vote filibuster-proof threshold, but they face an uphill battle.Democrats want to use the budget reconciliation process, which allows for bills to pass the Senate with a simple majority, to pass immigration reform.Approximately three-quarters of U.S. adults support granting permanent residency to undocumented immigrants who entered the country as children, according to a Pew Research Center survey.A similar bill previously passed the House with 7 Republican votes. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Candace Owens Says She’s Taking Legal Action Against Cardi B After Online Spat

    On Tuesday, Candace Owens took to Instagram to say she’s suing Cardi B after the two battled it out on Twitter. It all started on Monday, when the conservative political commentator slammed Cardi’s GRAMMY performance on Fox News. After Owens and the ‘WAP’ rapper went back and forth on Twitter, Cardi shared a tweet that she alleged was written by Owens, saying that the author’s husband had an affair with Owens’ brother. Later, Owens tweeted that she planned to sue Cardi and posted a 13-minute video about the whole ordeal on IGTV.