The FBI reportedly raided financier Jeffrey Epstein's private island off the coast of St. Thomas, days after he died in an apparent suicide

Directed by a task force for the US Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York, FBI agents reportedly raided the private island of Jeffrey Epstein, the financier accused of sexual misconduct.

The island, Little Saint James, is located between the islands of St. Thomas and St. John in the Virgin Islands.

One witness, who sailed past the island, described the scene to INSIDER.

The search was said to have occurred Monday morning local time, two days after Epstein died in an apparent suicide while being held in federal jail on charges of sex trafficking and conspiracy to commit sex trafficking.

FBI agents from New York raided the late financier Jeffrey Epstein's private island in the Caribbean on Monday morning local time, according to a report from NBC News.

The search was led by a task force for the US Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York, according to NBC News. Epstein was found dead in an apparent suicide two days earlier while being held in federal jail on charges of sex trafficking and conspiracy to commit sex trafficking.

Two senior law-enforcement officials confirmed the search on the island to NBC News.

Epstein was accused of sexual misconduct involving dozens of girls over several years. Federal prosecutors said this past weekend that the investigation into Epstein's charges, particularly the conspiracy charge, would continue despite his death.

"To those brave young women who have already come forward and to the many others who have yet to do so, let me reiterate that we remain committed to standing for you," Geoffrey Berman, the US attorney for the Southern District of New York, said in a statement Saturday following Epstein's death, "and our investigation of the conduct charged in the indictment, which included a conspiracy count, remains ongoing."

Representatives from the US attorney's office and the FBI in New York could not be immediately reached by INSIDER for comment.

One witness, who was sailing past the island, described the scene to INSIDER.

"Our charter guests today got more for their trip than just sailing, tropical fish, and turtles — we sailed almost directly into an FBI raid on Jeffrey Epstein's Little St James Island," Kelly Quinn, a captain for Salty Dog Day Sails, wrote in an email to INSIDER.

Quinn wrote that as the boat was "rolling up the jib and dropping the main, we witnessed FBI agents offloading from a boat and organizing, disbursing onto the island and what appeared to be a raid with about 15-ish officers from various law enforcement agencies, namely the FBI."

Quinn also said it had been an "interesting couple of years" for the charter-boat company, having survived the hurricanes Irma and Maria and "not working for 18 months" while rebuilding from them — and now getting to see "this Jeffrey Epstein situation unfold in front of our eyes on the world stage."

