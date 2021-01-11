FBI reportedly warns of planned armed protests at all 50 state capitols

The FBI has reportedly warned that armed protests are being planned at every state capitol following last week's deadly riot in Washington, D.C.

An internal FBI bulletin says that "armed protests are being planned at all 50 state capitols" and at the U.S. Capitol from Jan. 16 through "at least" Jan. 20, the day of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration, ABC News reported on Monday.

Additionally, the FBI has reportedly received information about a group "planning to 'storm' government offices in every state" on the day of the inauguration and calling for "'storming' state, local and federal government courthouses and administrative buildings" should President Trump be removed from office before Jan. 20, ABC writes.

"The FBI received information about an identified armed group intending to travel to Washington, D.C. on 16 January," the FBI bulletin reportedly says. "They have warned that if Congress attempts to remove POTUS via the 25th Amendment, a huge uprising will occur."

News of the FBI memo was confirmed by NBC News, which wrote that it "doesn't mean that law enforcement agencies expect violent mass protests or confrontations in every state," and NBC quoted an FBI spokesperson in Boston as saying that "the FBI Boston Division is not in possession of any intelligence indicating any planned, armed protests at the four state capitals in our area of responsibility" from Jan. 17 through the 20th.

This comes less than a week after a mob of Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol building in a deadly riot, which has prompted Democrats to pursue impeaching Trump a second time for "incitement of insurrection." On Monday, The Washington Post reports, defense officials said that up to 15,000 National Guard members could be deployed for Biden's inauguration on Jan. 20.

